MORAVIA — It was the second half of a back-to-back for both teams and it was homecoming weekend for Moulton-Udell. The Lady Eagles were able to grab another win before going to their homecoming dance later that night as they defeated Moravia 51-24.
“We were much better tonight on the defensive end of the floor,” Moulton-Udell head coach Jason Ogden said. “Our pressure was good and in the half court we communicated, which is a big key for us. We just need to find some consistency, that will come as we continue to grow into new roles and get more comfortable in our game plans.”
Both teams came out a little sloppy in a Saturday late afternoon game. Both turned the ball over a lot early on with the Lady Eagles going scoreless for the opening four and a half minutes. Jessica King would get Moulton-Udell on the board with a nice and-one layup. That score would spark a Lady Eagle 11-2 run to end the first quarter with a 11-6 lead.
Moulton-Udell ramped up their full-court pressure and caused a lot of problems for a depleted Moravia squad with just six available players and their two main ball handlers out with injuries.
While the Lady Mohawks’ offense had trouble getting things going, the Moulton-Udell offense shared the ball well and were able to increase their lead the rest of the way.
After suffering their first loss of the season the night before against Seymour, Moulton-Udel was able to bounce back nicely. Chelsey Boettcher had a game-high 17 points along with two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Jessica King finished with 11 points while Malorie Probasco added nine points, seven rebounds, one assist and three steals.
Moravia was held to 20.5% shooting from the floor on the night. Isabel Hanes finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Ronnie Cormeny had seven points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while Anaya Keith added five points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.
“We saw some encouraging signs in both games this weekend but just not quite enough,” Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer said. “We have a lot of work to do yet in certain areas of our game and hopefully we will get some girls back on the floor this week so we have more than six girls to work with. It’s a big week to close out the first half of the season.”
Moravia (1-4) travels to Bussey to face Twin Cedars (1-6) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. while Moulton-Udell (5-1) faces Wayne (4-3) on Monday at 6 p.m.