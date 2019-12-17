MOULTON — After coming back from an 18-point deficit in their first game of the season, it’s hard to count out the Lady Eagles in any game. They would try to complete another big comeback but Wayne would hold Moulton-Udell off for a 56-37 win.
The Lady Eagles dug themselves into an early hole as Wayne looked to be well in control in the first half. Wayne opened the game on a 7-1 run and gave Moulton-Udell a lot of problems with their length on both ends of the floor. The Falcons would go high low on offense and would have active hands and jump passing lanes on defense.
Wayne would then use a 10-3 run in the third quarter, making the Lady Eagles earn everything offensively on their way to a 28-14 halftime lead.
Moulton-Udell played their best eight minutes of the night in the third quarter where they scored more than they did in the entire first half. The Lady Eagles made some good adjustments out of the half, ramping up their on-ball pressure and speeding up the Falcons. Offensively they were making better passes and finishing around the rim.
The deficit was sliced to five nearing the end of the third quarter before a late Wayne score would push their lead to 37-30 heading into the fourth.
Unfortunately for Moulton-Udell, the comeback would run out of gas as Wayne was able to handle the pressure, limit their turnovers and slow down their offense to find open looks. The Falcons outscored the Lady Eagles 19-7 in the final eight minutes to pull away with the win.
Besides the third quarter, it was a tough shooting night for the Lady Eagles as they shot just 21.8% from the field. Chelsey Boettcher would finish with a team-high 14 points, seven rebounds, five steals and one block. Jessica King also scored in double figures with 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Moulton-Udell (5-2) will host Murray (1-4) on Friday at 6 p.m.