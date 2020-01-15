MOULTON — It’s usually a battle when these two conference foes meet and that was once again the case on Tuesday night. And for the second time this season, it was Moulton-Udell who came out on top with clutch plays down the stretch in their 46-44 win over Moravia.
“This was a tough battle tonight, as it usually is with Moravia,” Moulton-Udell head coach Jason Ogden said. “Both teams played hard. We were able to cause them enough problems with our pressure defense in the half court and full court to survive this one and escape with a win.”
This one was tight throughout, starting in the first quarter as the Lady Eagles would pack the paint in their zone but the Lady Mohawks obliged with a pair of threes to open up an 11-9 lead after the opening quarter.
A couple of quick steals by Moulton-Udell in the first minute of the second quarter forced an early Moravia timeout. After the timeout, it was Moravia who would ramp up their defense forcing steals and getting to the foul line with a 10-3 foul advantage in the half. The Lady Mohawks took advantage and were able to take a 20-17 lead into the half.
Ogden didn’t like how his team came out of the half as the Moravia lead grew to six with 5:15 left in the third. Once again after an important timeout, a team would respond. This time it was Moulton-Udell responding with a strong closing five minutes of the quarter, attacking the class on both ends while speeding up Moravia’s offense to close the gap to two entering the fourth.
The two teams were deadlocked multiple times in the fourth with both sides exchanging blows. Moulton-Udell leading scorer Chelsey Boettcher would pick up her fourth foul early in the quarter, forcing her to the bench while Moravia started attacking the glass and getting second chance opportunities.
Kim Chandanais would knock down a three to put Moravia ahead before Malorie Probasco would go to the line quickly after. Probasco made the first but missed the second with fellow senior Boettcher battling for the rebound and putting it up and in to retie the game at 38 with 3:16 to go.
With the game tied at 42, the Lady Eagles’ defense would come with a huge steal and push it ahead to Boettcher who would get the hoop plus the contact for a game-changing and-one to put Moulton-Udell ahead 45-42 with 22.2 seconds left.
Isabel Hanes would score on the other end for Moravia, forcing the Lady Mohawks to foul Jessica King and send her to the line with a chance to extend the Lady Eagles’ lead with 5.7 seconds left.
King would make the first but miss the second, sending Chandanais the other way. Chandanais would pull up at the top of the key looking for the win but her shot would rattle off the backboard and the rim to give Moulton-Udell the win.
“I am happy with how our girls played tough,” Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer said. “We can always get tougher, and we need to get tougher but I think for the most part all year we have played tough. One play here or there and the result could have been different. Some good signs on the level of smartness we are playing with and we need to keep moving that needle in the right direction.”
Moravia had pretty balanced scoring across the board with six girls scoring at least three points but no more than 10. Ronnie Cormeny would lead with 10 points while Anaya Keith and Hanes both finished with nine points.
Boettcher continues her fantastic senior campaign with 19 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks. Probasco, who missed most of the previous night’s game against Centerville with an ankle injury, came back to start for Moulton-Udell in the second half of a back-to-back and would come up big with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal.
“I told the kids that was a gutty performance tonight, as we had some kids banged up and playing on back-to-back nights is never easy,” Ogden said.
Moulton-Udell (7-4) hit the road to face Melcher-Dallas (5-7) on Friday at 6 p.m. while Moravia (3-8) will go to Corydon to battle Wayne (6-6) on Thursday at 6 p.m.