Nothing but nylon. Quinton Koestner capped off a career night in spectacular fashion when he drained an off-balance 25-foot three at the buzzer as part of a 31-point night to defeat Davis County 63-60 and give Centerville their first win on the season.
“Anytime we’re in transition we feel good about [Koestner] having the ball. But when a guy has the hot hand like he had tonight, I don’t know how that last shot fell but he pulled up and made it look like it was easy,” Centerville head coach Matt Kruzich said.
Koestner fueled Centerville’s offense all night starting in the first quarter where they were able to play their game, using pace and transition to get easy buckets but they would trail 12-11 after one quarter of play.
It was the same sort of story in the second quarter with the Big Reds taking advantage of their transition offense but struggling in their half-court sets.
With a 28-27 lead at half, Koestner and Matthew McDonald took over on the offense end for Centerville. The duo would account for 30 of the Big Reds’ 35 points in the second half and went back-and-forth against Davis County.
“The fourth quarter we thought we were breaking them down in our offense and getting it to Matt inside and that was our main focus,” Kruzich said. “Every time we stayed organized and worked the ball into Matt, good things were happening. He was either scoring or kicking it out to open people and it either opened up drives for them or open shots.”
Centerville trailed 58-57 with a minute to play when McDonald would get the ball on the left block. He would turn for his righty jump hook and make the basket with a foul to put Centerville ahead 60-58 with 48 seconds to play.
Davis County’s Carson Zeitler would then come up clutch for the Mustangs, tying the game at 60 with six seconds left.
Kruzich decided not to call timeout and let Koestner bring the ball up. Koestner weaved through traffic and hoisted up his shot just before the buzzer as it seemed like it was in the air forever. From there it was nothing but the ball rippling through the net and the crowd in Lakeview Gym going bonkers as Koestner’s teammates piled on top of him.
“Q had a big night for us,” Kruzich said. “It’s so nice to see him score in that fashion because he is a kid that has worked so hard for four years and this is his favorite sport and I’m just glad to see it pay off for the kid because he’s one of our big captains this year.”
Koestner finished with 31 points on the night while shooting a blistering 12-of-15 from the floor and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. Koestner didn’t score in the fourth quarter until there was under two minutes left, in that time it was McDonald leading the way with nine of his 20 points coming in the final quarter.
“Matt knows his game. He moves well without the ball and anytime we moved the ball out and in and got it into him, he was really effective. And that’s going to be one of our main tactics this year because you have to double team him inside and anytime we can do that it will open up a shooter somewhere.”
McDonald and Koestner combined for 51 of Centerville’s 63 points, but Kruzich made sure to give credit to the other guys that helped the Big Reds bring home the win.
“It looks lopsided when two men do most of your scoring, but it’s still a five-man effort and we made some good things happen in the open court, too. It’s just such a good feeling to get a conference win in our first home game.”
Centerville (1-2) will face one of their toughest opponents this season when they travel to face Iowa State commit Xavier Foster and the defending 3A champions Oskaloosa (1-1) on Tuesday.