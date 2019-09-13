Last year Centerville went undefeated at Paul Johnson Field, they won’t be repeating that this year as Centerville fell 24-10 in a physical home opener against Knoxville.
Much like last year’s game, the Centerville offense struggled to get downfield against Knoxville’s hard-nosed front seven. The running game was stifled and the Big Reds weren’t able to capitalize on a couple of good looks downfield in one-on-one coverage.
Knoxville struck first late in the opening quarter. On fourth and short, Knoxville quarterback Kieren Nichols sprinted out left and would go untouched for a 19-yard rushing touchdown to put the Panthers ahead 7-0.
Wyatt Darnell’s 35-yard field would put Knoxville ahead 10-0 going into the half.
The Panthers would then continue the momentum at the start of the third quarter. With another fourth and short looming, Knoxville would once again not only convert but take it all the way for a touchdown. This time it was Carter Bailey going 56 yards up the middle, giving Knoxville a comfortable 17-0 lead.
Trent McCann’s 31-yard field goal late in the third quarter made it a two-score game with Knoxville leading 17-3 entering the fourth quarter.
Once again Knoxville would open the quarter with a momentum shifter. Bailey grabbed his second touchdown of the night slithering through the Big Red defense for a 5-yard touchdown to put the Panthers back in front by three scores.
Centerville had a chance to make cut the deficit to 14 again but Quinton Koestner would fumble the ball out of the end zone trying to stretch for the touchdown, resulting in a touchback while giving the ball back to Knoxville with nine minutes left.
McCain Oden added a 21-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth but it was all but over by then as Knoxville would hand Centerville their first loss of the season for a second consecutive year.
Centerville (2-1) will look to bounce back next week when they make the long trip to Keokuk (3-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.