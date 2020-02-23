DES MOINES — Kayden Kauzlarich had dreamed of this moment ever since he started wrestling. That dream became a reality on Saturday night as the three-time place winner won his first ever state title in his last match for Centerville.
“Better than I imagined it would. I’ve played that match over and over for so many years now and I never imagined it to ever be that good,” Kauzlarich said with a grin from ear to ear.
Kauzlarich (42-2) looked laser focused from the start, winning his opening match against Chase Thomas (22-5) of Crestwood by an 11-2 major. He then followed that up with a 5-0 decision over Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Nate Curry (48-8) to put him in the semifinals for the second time in his career.
Waiting for Kauzlarich in those semifinals was a previously undefeated Bryce Hatten (19-2) of Winterset. Kauzlarich was feeling the nerves with one last shot to get the finals before he graduated.
“A lot of nerves coming in with a lot on the line. But if people are saying it’s just another match, it’s not just another match,” laughed Kauzlarich. “I trusted my training, I trusted God’s plan for me and I definitely felt the Holy Spirit working with me that match.”
The first period was spent in the clinch as both wrestlers tried to feel each other out. Hattten would start the second period down and would quickly earn an escape to go ahead 1-0.
Kauzlarich would then score a takedown right on the edge of the mat just before going out of bounds but Hatten would escape on the restart to make it 2-2 entering the third.
Kauzlarich wasted little time electing to go bottom to start the third. Hatten would hold him down pretty well before Kauzlarich would get the escape to hold a 3-2 lead with a little over a minute left. The ref would give Kauzlarich a warning for stalling with 45 seconds left as he now not only had to worry about holding off Hatten, but he also had to remain aggressive.
“He hit me with stalling so I was like I need to take half-shots or something because I’m not going to go into overtime with a stalling call. I was just ducking and dodging and I pulled it off,” Kauzlarich said.
He would do just that with one eye on the clock. When it hit zero, Kauzlarich ripped his headgear off and fired it to side and let out a scream that was four years in the waiting.
A spot in the title match was locked in and it would be against Union-LaPorte City’s Lake Lebahn (31-8), who was also making his first finals appearance as a senior.
“That might of been his first finals match but that was my 1,000th finals match,” Kauzlarich said. “I’ve been visualizing it play-by-play what’s going to happen and it turned out better than I thought it would, honestly.”
Better than he thought might be an understatement. Kauzlarich opened the match with three first period takedowns on his way to a 6-2 advantage after two minutes of wrestling. Kauzlarich saw an opportunity to get Lebahn in a headlock before attacking the legs and the moved worked multiple times.
“I knew he was going to be strong, I knew it was going to be tough to get to his legs right off the bat so I knew I was going to have to move him and focus on my re-shots,” Kauzlarich said.
The Centerville senior started the second on the bottom and earned a quick escape as he would enter the third period with a 7-2 advantage and just two minutes away from glory.
Lebahn started down and earned the escape but Kauzlarich would stuff his takedown attempt and get back around him to get a takedown of his own with 48 seconds left. Lebahn escaped with five seconds left but it was too late as the clock struck zero as Kauzlarich let out and primal scream and jumped into the arms of assistant coach Mark Whisler in celebration of his 9-4 victory.
“Just awesome,” Centerville head coach Jared Bevins said of Kauzlarich’s title. “Between injuries, sickness and being in and out of the lineup at a few points this year, to be able to come out and put together the tournament that he did this week, he earned every bit of that gold medal.”
Kauzlarich dominated the week, not giving up a single offensive point to his opponent along the way. After missing parts of his junior wrestling season due to injury, Kauzlarich took football off this year and ran cross country to help with his conditioning while preparing for this year’s wrestling season.
Years of hard work and fighting adversity certainly paid off.
“Thinking back, going to the YMCA at 5 a.m., throwing a bunch of clothes on to go lose some weight, a lot of times you’re thinking ‘is it worth it?’ But now I can officially say it is worth all the hard work,” Kauzlarich said.
Kauzlarich ends the season with a record of 42-2 with accolades that include a four-time state place winner and a state champion at 132 pounds. He is committed to wrestle at Northern Illinois this winter and is bittersweet that one chapter of his wrestling career has closed but another is still to be written.
“Now that my high school career is officially over, it’s really sad,” said Kauzlarich. “It’s been an amazing four years with an amazing town and an amazing community but I’m looking forward to getting to college and competing at the next level.”
How does he plan to celebrate a monumental event such as winning a state title?
“Probably go get some pizza or something and then just watch some T.V.,” laughed Kauzlarich.