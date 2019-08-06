Following a school-record third straight run to the state baseball tournament, two Centerville Big Reds have earned all-state honors. One Moravia player also made the teams.
Brady Kauzlarich, a pitcher and centerfielder, for Centerville was named to the first team of the Class 3A all-state teams released by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association on Tuesday. McCain Oden, a third baseman and pitcher, was named to the third team in the class.
Both Oden and Kauzlarich have played in the three-state tournament teams for Centerville, including the title-winning 2018 team.
Kauzlarich was selected after leading the team in hitting this season with a .440 batting average and .507 on-base percentage from the leadoff spot. He was selected to the team as an outfielder by the state's sports writers.
From the mound, Kauzlarich held Centerville's opponents to .194 batting average and threw 56 strikeouts in 54.2 innings of work.
On the base paths, Kauzlarich led the class in stolen bases, successfully stealing 40 bases in 44 attempts.
Oden sported the third-best batting average on the squad, hitting for a .400 average and a team-high slugging of .550. He hit one of the team's two homers on the season and played most of his games at third base. Oden was selected by sports writers as an infielder. On the mound he threw 52 innings in 11 appearances for a 2.29 ERA and 34 strikeouts.
Centerville ended the season with a 24-7 record, with a loss to Central DeWitt in the state tournament quarterfinals. Central DeWitt ended up advancing to the Class 3A title game, where they were defeated 8-1 by Cedar Rapids, Xavier, who capped a two-loss run to the title.
From Moravia, outfielder Cason Butz was selected to the Class 1A third team. Butz led the team in hitting with a .479 average and a .702 slugging percentage. He had the most extra-base hits on the squad with 18 doubles and three triples. He tallied a 5-0 record on the mound with 47.1 innings over 12 appearances.
Moravia finished the year 18-12, losing to Central Decatur in the district finals.
The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association was formed in February 2018, after the Iowa Newspaper Association ended its involvement of the all-state program. Teams were selected by sports writers on Saturday during the state baseball tournament.
Sports writers participating in the selections included Jim Gries, Oskaloosa Herald; Jerry Giese, Sergeant Bluff Advocate; K.J. Pilcher, Cedar Rapids Gazette; Troy Banning, Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal; Mark Schafer, Carroll Times-Herald; Lori Wiser-Dyas, The Ocheyedan Press-Melvin News; Greg Grabinowski, Algona Publishing;Matt Coss, Quad-City Times; Zach James, Sioux City Journal; Brian Rathjen, Atlantic News-Telegraph; Colin Peters, Centerville Daily Iowegian; Tyler Hetu, Creston News-Advertiser; Mike Oeffner, Harlan Newspapers; Carter Eckl; Creston News; and Kyle Ocker, Centerville Daily Iowegian.
All-state team captains were were Josh Fitzgerald, of Newman Catholic, in Class 1A; in Class 2A, North Linn’s Jake Hilmer; in Class 3A Central DeWitt’s Garrett Finley; and in Class 4A Johnston’s Peyton Williams.