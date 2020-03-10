DES MOINES — The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) announced the 2020 girls basketball all-state teams on Tuesday. The teams were selected by print sports writers in Iowa during a meeting on Saturday, March 7.
Caitlin Clark, of West Des Moines Dowling Catholic, was selected as Miss Iowa Basketball 2020 by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association in a meeting Saturday.
A 5-foot-11 guard bound for the University of Iowa, Clark averaged a state-best 33.7 points per game as a senior and scored more than 2,500 points in her career. She shot 50.9 percent from the field, making 84 3-pointers.
Class 5A
First Team
Aubrey Joens (SR, Iowa City High)
Caitlyn Clark (SR, Dowling Catholic)
Emerson Green (JR, Cedar Falls)
Grace Larkins (JR, Southeast Polk)
Katie Dinnebier (JR, Waukee)
Kendall Nead (SR, Johnston)
Mallory McDermott (SR, Cedar Rapids Prairie)
Maya McDermott (SR, Cedar Rapids Prairie)
Second Team
Anaya Barney (JR, Cedar Falls)
Audrey Koch (JR, Iowa City West)
Caroline Waite (JR, Ames)
Halli Poock (FR, Waterloo West)
Hannah Stuelke (SO, Cedar Rapids Washington)
Maya Gyamf (SR, Urbandale)
Rose Nkumu (SR, Iowa City High)
Sidney McCrea (SR, Cedar Rapids Prairie)
Third Team
Alex Honnold (SR, Valley West Des Moines)
Arianna Jackson (FR, Des Moines Roosevelt)
Brooklin Dailey (FR, Southeast Polk)
Camry Dillie (SR, Davenport North)
Meg Burns (SR, Ankeny Centennial)
Nyamer Diew (SR, Sioux City East)
Peyton Kelderman (JR, Waukee)
Sahara Williams (FR, Waterloo West)
Class 4A
First Team
Karsyn Stratton (SR, Clear Creek-Amana)
Riley Wright (JR, Marion)
Taylor Veach (SO, Central DeWitt)
Megan White (SR, Lewis Central)
Ryley Goebel (SO, Center Point Urbana)
Caitlyn Daniels (SR, Xavier)
Kayba Laube (SR, Marion)
Grace Boffeli (SR, North Scott)
Second Team
Presley Case (SR, North Scott)
Katie Keitges (SR, Knoxville)
Ava Hawthorne (SO, Gilbert)
Madison Camden (SO, Glenwood)
Abbie Draper (SR, Waverly Shell Rock)
Anna Deets (SR, Mason City)
Adrianna Catcher (SR, Center Point Urbana)
Kenzie Foley (SR, Sergent Bluff Luton)
Third Team
Molly Ihle (JR, Ballard)
Ella Van Weelden (JR, Marion)
Jordan Cunningham (SR, Dallas Center-Grimes)
Allie Meadows (SO, Central DeWitt)
Nell Sybesma (SR, Maquoketa)
Maggie Wilkins (JR, Knoxville)
Libby Arnold (SR, Cedar Rapids Xavier)
Aree Beckmann (SO, Cedar Rapids Xavier)
Class 3A
First Team
Sharon Goodman (SR, Crestwood)
Kallyn Stumbo (SR, Okoboji)
Ella Skinner (SR, Bishop Heelan)
Sarah Faber (SR, Clear Lake)
Jaedon Murphy (SR, North Polk)
JaMae Nichols (JR, Cherokee Washington)
Kelsey Fields (JR, Creston)
Katelyn Stanley (SR, Heelan)
Second Team
Maggie Phipps (JR, North Polk)
Moriah Prewitt (JR, Des Moines Christian)
Mya Merschman (JR, Central Lee)
Regan Freland (SR, PCM)
Ellie Foster (SR, Dike-New Hartford)
Brooklyn Meyer (SO, West Lyon)
Abbey Holmes (SR, Algona)
Reagan Barkema (SO, Roland-Story)
Third Team
Jenna Twedt (FR, Benton)
Janie Schoonhoven (JR, Unity Christian)
Haley Rasmussen (JR, Atlantic)
Sophie Walker (SR, Red Oak)
Finley Hall (FR, West Liberty)
Megan Christopherson (SR, Okoboji)
Kaia Holtkamp (SO, Solon)
Jaydan Nitchals (SO, Estherville Lincoln Central)
Class 2A
First Team
Grace Flanagan (SR, North Linn)
Rachel Leerar (JR, West Hancock)
Amanda Chizek (SR, West Hancock)
Nicole McDermott (SR, Cascade)
Taryn Scheuermann (SR, Van Buren County)
Sidney Brandau (SR, Osage)
Sasha Koenig (JR, West Branch)
Kylie Morrison (SR, Logan Magnolia)
Second Team
Sam Stewart (SR, Mount Ayr)
Kinsey Scheffler (SR, AHSTW)
Kailey Jones (JR, AHSTW)
Mallory McCall (JR, West Monona)
Isabel Manning (JR, Van Buren County)
Chloe Lofstrom (SR, North Union)
Ella Imler (JR, Maquoketa Valley)
Hayden Heimensen (JR, Central Lyon)
Third Team
Ellie Ware (JR, North Linn)
Olivia Terrones (SR, East Marshall)
Molly Schany (SR, Emmetsburg)
Lexi Branning (SR, IKM-Manning)
Helaina Hillyard (SR, Mediapolis)
Taya Tucker (JR, Maquoketa Valley)
Bailey Winter (SR, MFL MarMac)
Kennedy Kelly (SO, West Hancock)
Class 1A
First Team
Shateah Wetering (SR, Montezuma)
Kori Wedeking (SR, Clarksville)
Audi Crooks (FR, Bishop Garrigan)
Molly Joyce (FR, Bishop Garrigan)
Macy Sievers (SO, Newell-Fonda)
Jayde Barto (SR, Kingsley-Pierson)
Maddie Paulson (SR, Woodbury-Central)
Jensen Archibold (SR, Martensdale-St. Marys)
Second Team
Hali Anderson (JR, St. Angsar)
Hannah Rickson (SR, Central Elkader)
Kassadi Steel (SR, North Mahaska)
Maggie Walker (JR, Newell-Fonda)
Tori Michel (SR, Marquette Catholic)
Allie Petry (JR, St. Albert)
Taylor Harpenau (SO, MMCRU)
Mallory Loftus (SR, Lynnville-Sully)
Third Team
Danielle Hoyle (JR, Paton-Churdan)
Megan Stuhr (SR, Sigourney)
Lauren Wilson (SO, Springville)
Madison Hough (SR, Graettinger-Terril)
Addison Weber (SR, LeMars Gehlen)
Alyssa Hames (JR, AGWSR)
Macy Emgarten (SO, Exira-EHK)
Reagan Muddermann (SO, Kee)