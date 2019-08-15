School: Seymour
Grade: Senior
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, track and field
Acey Jellison competed at a very high level in three different sports this year, helping lead the Warriorettes to a couple of new school records while grabbing a couple of all-state and all-conference honors.
Jellison’s spectacular year started with helping the Seymour volleyball team win a school-record 29 matches and a conference title before losing to eventual state runner-up Holy Trinity Catholic in the regional semifinals.
“Acey is a very humble and quiet person. She worked hard on her defense and passing. Her blocking was phenomenal. She also worked on becoming more powerful as a hitter,” Seymour volleyball coach Jennifer Miller said.
Jellison was voted to the all-conference first team after finishing with 262 kills (2.94 per set), good for third in the conference, to go along with a very high kill efficiency of 31.2% (second highest in BGC). She was also stout defensively at the net, ending up third in the BGC with 76 blocks (0.85 per set).
She also showed off her versatility by also playing well on the back line. Her 122 digs (1.37 per set) were third most on the team while she also lived up to her name by being one of the best servers on the Warriorettes with 49 aces (0.55 per set) and a serve efficiency of 93%.
“She continuously improved every year I coached her. I’m proud of how hard she worked in the weight room during the offseason and how much she improved from freshman to senior,” Miller said.
Jellison continued her dominance on the hardwood in the winter while helping the Seymour basketball team go 20-1 to win the Bluegrass Conference and finish one game away from Seymour’s first trip to state since 1960, losing a heartbreaker in the regional finals.
The second team all-state forward averaged a double-double for the Warriorettes averaging 12.6 points while shooting a conference-best 58.3% from the field and 79.6% from the free throw line while also grabbing 10.5 rebounds per game. She finished with nine double-doubles on the season including two games where she had at least 15 points and 15 rebounds.
She also averaged 2.2 assists, 2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game. Jellison is one of three girls in Class 1A to have at least 40 assists, 40 steals and 40 blocks this season.
She would then finish off her high school athletic career on the track and field team. She would help the Warriorettes grab a runner-up finish as a team at the Bluegrass Conference meet. In that meet, Jellison would become a conference champion in the 800 (2:41.77) and the high jump (4-10).
Jellison then made her fourth straight trip to the blue oval to compete in the high jump at the state meet.
She got off to a great start, clearing the bar at 4-8 and 4-10 on her first attempts. Jellison then had trouble with the bar at 5-0, where she would clip three times to be eliminated and finish in a tie for 10th place.
Now that her high school career is over, Jellison will continue her athletic career as a dual sport athlete at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo where she plans to play volleyball and compete in track and field.