School: Centerville
Sport: Football
Positions: K/P/WR/S
His head coach gushed about how much of a weapon he is. Trent McCann showed why he is a weapon in all three phases of the game for Centerville this week as he helped the Big Reds win the Battle of Highway 5 over Albia, 51-12.
McCann’s biggest highlight came in the fourth quarter as the senior lined up and knocked through a 52-yard field goal. A new school record that shattered the previous record of 42 yards.
McCann’s field goal was the longest of the week across the state. Last year, there was only one field goal made over 50 yards in the state of Iowa.
The two-time all-stater also excelled in his other kicking duties, going 6-for-6 on PATs with four touchbacks. He only needed to punt once as the Centerville offense dominated, but it was a solid punt of 35 yards.
Offensively, McCann stepped up when they needed him to on a run-dominate night. He excelled in his one-on-one opportunities to finish with four catches for 67 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, the safety chipped in 1.5 tackles.
McCann and Centerville (1-0) will head to Bloomfield on Friday at 7 p.m. to battle Davis County (0-1) in the pennant game.