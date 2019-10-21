School: Seymour
Sport: Volleyball
Position: Middle hitter
Seymour went 5-2 on the final week of the volleyball regular season, making it to the conference tournament semifinals and winning their own tournament. Senior middle hitter Thayda Houser was a big part of the reason the Warriorettes had success last week.
In Seymour’s seven matches last week, Houser registered 48 kills (6.9 per match), 27 digs (3.9 per match), six assists, four blocks and was 40-for-43 serving with seven aces.
She had 10 kills in 14 attack attempts in Seymour’s 2-0 win over Mormon Trail early in the week.
Houser ranks fifth in the conference averaging 2.16 kills per set. Her kill efficiency of 22% is the third best among the top 10 hitters in the conference. She leads the team in kills with 171 this season. Houser is also third on the team in aces (37), serve efficiency (92%) and digs per set (1.58).
Houser and Seymour (14-16) will travel to Moravia (10-13) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the first round of regionals.