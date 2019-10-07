School: Moravia
Sport: Football
Position: RB/LB
Tanner Cormeny had a career-game last week in Moravia’s 51-13 win over Mormon Trail.
The junior running back led the Moravia rushing attack with 267 rushing yards on 15 attempts (17.8 yards per carry) with five touchdowns. He also caught one pass for two yards.
Defensively, the linebacker had 9.5 tackles, good for second most on the team. For good measure, he also had an impact on special teams where he had two punts are a solid average of 38.5 yards.
On the season, Cormeny is fourth in the district with 583 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He leads the district by a long mark in tackles, with 68 total tackles so far this season to go along with two sacks.
Cormeny and Moravia (2-4, 1-3) have homecoming this week and will face Seymour (0-6, 0-3) on Friday at 7 p.m.