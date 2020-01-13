School: Seymour
Sport: Basketball
Position: Guard
Seymour only had one game last week due to Friday’s unfortunate return of winter, but that didn’t stop the Warriors and senior guard Prestyn Lawson from having a big night earlier in the week in their 66-37 defeat of Melcher-Dallas.
Last week would see Lawson score over 20 points for the fifth time this season as he continued to be a force on the offense end, helping Seymour already match last year’s win total.
He would finish the night with 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field including 3-of-6 from three and a perfect 4-for-4 at the free throw line to go along with five rebounds and one steal.
On the season, Lawson leads the Bluegrass Conference in scoring at 20.8 points per game on 61.2% shooting from the floor and 30.8% from deep. He is also averaging 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Lawson and Seymour (7-2) travel to face Lamoni (9-1) on Monday at 7:30 p.m.