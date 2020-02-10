School: Centerville
Sport: Wrestling
Weight: 138 pounds
It’s not easy to move up a weight class, let alone two weight classes. No. 2 Nathaniel Genobana (25-1) did just that after wrestling at 126 pounds for most of the year before making the move up to 138 two weeks ago.
Genobana made the move up and put together an impressive performance at Saturday’s sectional meet in Albia on his way to advancing to this week’s district meet.
Genobana earned a first round bye, sending him to the semifinals against Central Decatur’s Logan Jones (16-11). The two-time state runner up scored early and often on his way to a 17-2 tech fall in the second period to advance to the finals.
He would then meet No. 8 Michael Thomas (22-3) of Albia in the finals. The two were tied at two entering the third period where Genobana would earn an escape after starting the period down. For the final 1:30, Genobana would hold off multiple takedown attempts from Thomas to come away with a 3-2 decision, securing a spot at districts.
Genobana improves to 25-1 on the season with 12 falls, three tech falls and two major decisions.
Genobana and four other Centerville wrestlers will compete for a spot at the state tournament at districts on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Knoxville.