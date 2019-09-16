School: Moravia
Sport: Volleyball
Position: Libero
The old saying defense leads to offense is very true for Moravia. Junior libero Mikayla Fritz has been a big part of the Lady Mohawk defense that has led to Moravia’s offense succeeding.
Fritz helped Moravia go 1-1 last week with a tough 3-1 (25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 25-13) loss to Melcher-Dallas before winning their home opener with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-11) sweep over Twin Cedars.
She would have more than double the amount of digs the next girl had on the team in both games while finishing the week with 44 digs. She was also an effective serving, going 19-for-20 (95%) with seven aces.
Fritz ranks second in the Bluegrass Conference averaging 5.1 digs per set. Those digs can range from easy to diving to keep a rally alive. Not only has she been getting the digs, but her passing out of those digs has been one of the keys to Moravia’s offense.
She has also been one of the team’s better servers with a serve efficiency of 94.7% (second on the team) with 17 aces (tied for second on the team).
Fritz and Moravia (5-5) face a big conference road showdown on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. against Seymour (2-4).