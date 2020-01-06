School: Centerville
Sport: Basketball
Position: Guard
First game of 2020 and it was a good one for Mickey Stephens and Centerville as they picked up a 60-35 road win over Moravia last week.
The sophomore guard was active on both ends of the floor and especially defensively in the Redettes’ press. She was racking up the steals and scoring at will on the other end of the floor to help Centerville to their fourth straight double-digit win.
On the night, Stephens finished with a double-double with 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the floor to go along with 11 steals, two rebounds, three assists and two blocks to fill up the stat sheet.
On the season, Stephens is averaging 11.6 points (55.2% from the floor, 30% from three), 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.3 steals per game.
Stephens and Centerville (5-3) are back at home on Monday at 6:15 p.m. as they will play Fairfield (4-3).