School: Centerville
Sport: Cross Country
Chalk up a couple of top-five finishes for Centerville sophomore Mickey Stephens last week for the Redette cross country team.
Stephens started the week by taking fifth in Eddyville with a time of 22:17.26, edging Montezuma’s Madison Johannes by 0.42 seconds.
Later in the week, Stephens would once again make a late move to pass a Montezuma runner. This time it would be for second place at Moravia with a time of 24:01. Stephens will have another shot to place well in Moravia as The Preserve will also be the host of Centerville’s Invitation on Oct. 8.
The two finishes were the best so far this season for the all-conference runner from a year ago. She has a had a couple of finishes just outside the top 10.
Stephens and Centerville will race in Osceola on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.