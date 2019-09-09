School: Centerville
Sport: Football
Position: RB/LB
Centerville fans have almost come to expect 150 yards and three touchdowns every week from McCain Oden. He was able to do that and more this week as the senior helped Centerville to a 38-21 victory over Davis County, the Big Reds fifth straight win over the Mustangs in the pennant game.
Oden would rush for 165 yards on 27 attempts (6.1 yards per carry) with four touchdowns against Davis County. He also added a pair of catches for a total of 59 yards while finishing second on the team with five tackles defensively.
You can expect power from the 6-foot-2, 220-pound running back’s game as he usually gets by the first guy with ease with multiple broken tackles per play not being out of the question. If that stat was tracked on QuikStats, he would rank near the top. He also shows that he can put his foot in the ground and head up field well or make a man miss every once in a while.
Through two weeks, Oden leads Class 2A with seven touchdowns and is fifth in the class with 308 rushing yards on 45 carries (6.8 yards per carry). He leads the Centerville defense with 10 tackles and two sacks so far this year.
Oden and Centerville (2-0) have their home opener on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Knoxville (2-0).