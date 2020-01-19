School: Centerville
Sport: Basketball
Position: Center
The Centerville Big Reds were winners of three in a row last week with senior center Matthew McDonald continuing to lead them at a consistently high-level night in and night out.
Centerville picked up wins against Moulton-Udell (84-50), Davis County (62-58 OT) and Seymour (73-65), all on the road last week.
McDonald picked up double-doubles against Moulton-Udell and Seymour while averaging 24 points while shooting 68.3% from the floor and 33.3% from three with 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks on the week.
His biggest performance came against Seymour where he was nearly unstoppable, going for 32 points while shooting 13-of-16 from the field with 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks. It was the second time McDonald went for over 30 points this season.
On the season, McDonald is sixth in Class 3A averaging 22.3 points per game, shooting 59.6% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc while also averaging 8.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocks.
McDonald and Centerville (6-7) will look to continue their winning streak on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. when they host Albia (10-1).