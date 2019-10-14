School: Centerville
Sport: Volleyball
Position: Middle hitter
Kyla Moore has quickly become one of the top hitters in the South Central Conference this year. Last week the Centerville junior helped Centerville to wins over Seymour and Davis County and nearly another win over the Lady Mustangs in a match that went five sets.
In that five-set battle, Moore led Centerville with 16 kills to go along with two assists, five digs and three aces.
The Redettes followed up that loss with a 3-0 sweep of Seymour. Moore once again led the team with 11 kills, four blocks and one dig. Her service was great, going 16-for-17 with seven aces.
Centerville then traveled to Bloomfield for a five-game tournament. Centerville would go 1-4 on the day but Moore still had a solid day, finishing with 10 kills in the Redettes’ lone win over Davis County.
On the season, Moore is third in the SCC averaging 2.84 kills per set with a 21% kill efficiency. She leads the team with 128 kills and 31 aces so far this year. Defensively, she also leads the Redettes with 15 blocks.
“Kyla has really stepped into a bigger leadership role and has improved not only at the net but with her serving as well. She is determined to become a better volleyball player and help our team to reach our potential,” Centerville head coach Tom Hill said.
Moore and Centerville (9-13) host No. 9 (4A) Knoxville (22-4) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.