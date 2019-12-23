School: Centerville
Sport: Wrestling
Weight: 132 pounds
Kayden Kauzlarich is off to the best start of his high school wrestling career. The fifth-ranked (Class 2A) 132-pound senior continued his undefeated start to the season last week.
Kauzlarich started with three matches in Albia in duals against conference opponents. He would go 3-0 with a pair of falls.
Kauzlarich would then travel south to the big Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament to wrestle some of the best in the state of Missouri. There he would go a perfect 7-0 with four falls and one tech fall on his way to the 132 pound title.
In the title match, he edged Odessa’s Shon Badder, who defeated Kauzlarich’s teammate Nathaniel Genobana in last year’s 113-pound championship and placed fourth in last year’s Missouri State Championships, in a high-scoring 12-11 decision.
On the season, the Northern Illinois commit has amassed a perfect 22-0 record with 17 pins, one tech fall and one major.
Kauzlarich and Centerville return to the mat on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. at the Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational.