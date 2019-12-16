School: Centerville
Sport: Wrestling
Weight: 138 pounds
Centerville’s Gage Moorman continued his hot start to the season with a perfect week that included two tournament titles.
He started his week at the return of the SCC Tournament, which Centerville hosted. The senior used two first round falls to punch his ticket to the title match against No. 7 (2A) Tate Ricard of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
Moorman had a couple of close losses to Ricard last year but would take advantage of the opportunity this time around. He stayed aggressive and took his shots with a late takedown putting him ahead 5-1 entering the third period. He added a pair of takedowns in the third to win 9-3 and claim the 138-pound SCC title.
Moorman had his eyes on another title on Saturday at the Knoxville Panther Tournament. After an opening round pin, Moorman edged Southeast Polk’s Jaydon Walton in a 11-8 decision. He would then pin Nevada’s Sam Steele in the semifinals to set up a finals match against Knoxville’s JJ Beaver, who Moorman pinned in the first round of the SCC Tournament.
Moorman left little doubt as he dominated his way to a 14-1 major decision nab his second tournament title of the week and help Centerville to the team title.
Moorman improved to 12-2 this season with his two losses coming to North Polk’s Easton White (6-4) in a 4-3 decision and a 3-0 decision to No. 2 (3A) James Edwards (7-1) of Johnston in the Newton Tournament finals.
Moorman and Centerville head up to Albia for a conference quadrangular on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.