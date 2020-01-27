School: Moravia
Sport: Wrestling
Weight: 145 pounds
Moravia has themselves a wrestler in Connor Golston. The 145-pound freshman had himself a heck of a week among one of the busier weeks of the season for Moravia with two tournaments and a quad.
Golston started last week by taking third at the WACO Warrior Invitational. The started the tournament with a tech fall but would lose in the semifinals before bouncing back with a 10-3 win over Mediapolis’ Lucas Wagenbach to claim third place.
Golston then went 2-1 at a quad with falls over Sigourney-Keota’s Jack Clarahan and H-L-V, Victor’s Marcus Kolesar.
Golston wrapped up his week with five straight wins in the Gary Haag Invitational in Brookfield, Missouri to grab his first tournament title of his high school career. He picked up two falls on the day and an 11-1 major decision in the final round over Blair Oaks’ Camden Meeks to take first at 145.
On the season, Golston sits with a 16-3 record with eight falls, one tech fall and one major decision.
Golston and Moravia host Wayne, Van Buren and North Mahaska in a quad on Tuesday at 6 p.m.