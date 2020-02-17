School: Centerville
Sport: Basketball
Position: Shooting guard
Claire Mathews led Centerville to a pair of wins last week. She scored efficient 20-plus points on both occasions while helping the Redettes to a 67-41 win over Putnam County on Coaches vs Cancer night before leading Centerville to a 59-38 win over Chariton in the regional quarterfinals.
Mathews started the week with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field to go along with three rebounds, three assists and three steals. There was a donation made for every three-pointer on the night and Mathews made one of her two attempts from deep.
She then followed that performance with another efficient shooting night. Mathews would score 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the floor to go with three assists and five steals while making an impact on both ends of the floor.
On the season, Mathews is averaging 14.5 points to lead the team while shooting 47.9% from the field and 24.1% from deep. She is also averaging 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
Mathews and Centerville (16-6) advance to the regional semifinals where they will play No. 6 Des Moines Christian (20-2) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Knoxville.