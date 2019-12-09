School: Moulton-Udell
Sport: Basketball
Position: Forward
Chelsey Boettcher has helped Moulton-Udell get off to a 3-0 start this season, their best start since 2011. Along the way, she has had some spectacular performances for the Lady Eagles’ opening week.
It started on the road in their first game of the season against Seymour. Boettcher would go off for a career-high 33 points along with 15 rebounds to propel to Lady Eagles to a 71-59 win over Seymour.
The win marked Moulton-Udell’s first win against the Warriorettes since 2015 while also snapping Seymour’s 42-game regular season win streak that dated back to 2016.
On the week, the senior averaged 22.3 points on 50% shooting from the floor to go along with 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and one block per game.
Boettcher and Moulton-Udell (3-0) return to the hardwood on Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they travel to Bussey to face Twin Cedars (0-4).