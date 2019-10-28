School: Seymour
Sport: Football
Position: QB/LB
Seymour freshman Brody Tuttle saved one of his best performances for last. It’s been a tough season for the Warriors, who finished 0-10 this year, but they were able to end it with a season-best offensive output thanks to Tuttle and his teammates.
In Seymour’s 54-34 loss to East Union, Tuttle completed 16 of his 30 passes for a season-high 235 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions. He also ran for 10 yards on 10 attempts and finished with 10 tackles and one interception.
On the season, Tuttle completed 35.3 percent of his passes for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. He didn’t do too much running, finishing with 127 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, Tuttle was third on the team with 66 tackles and one sack. He also tied for the team lead with three interceptions.
It was a learning year for Tuttle and Seymour as they will look to take a step forward next season.
Tuttle wrapped up his freshman season as Seymour finished the year with a 0-10 record.