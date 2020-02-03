School: Centerville
Sport: Basketball
Position: Guard
The Big Reds are continuing to stay hot, enjoying a 3-1 record last week. Junior guard Brady Kauzlarich’s play is a big reason for Centerville’s turnaround this season. After starting the year 3-7, Centerville has gone 7-1 since.
Centerville had a busy week with four games in five days. They started the week with wins over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (58-55) and Clarke (72-62) before falling to Chariton (56-50) without their leading scorer in Matthew McDonald due to sickness. On the second night of a back-to-back, Centerville traveled north and picked up a huge 66-45 win over Knoxville to wrap up the week.
Kauzlarich had success on both sides of the ball for the Big Reds last week, averaging 16 points while shooting 55% from the floor and 52.4% from three. He also averaged six rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.
In Centerville loss to Chariton, Kauzlarich had a double-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, which were all team-highs on the night.
On the season, Kauzlarich is averaging 13.6 points on 47.2% shooting from the field and 36.8% from three to go along with 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Kauzlarich and Centerville (10-8) are back on the floor on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. when they travel to face Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (5-10).