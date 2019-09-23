School: Moravia
Sport: Volleyball
Position: Middle blocker
Moravia lost their two top hitters from a year ago and Bailee Batterson has stepped up and has really led the Lady Mohawk offense this year.
Last week she helped Moravia go 1-1 with a hard-fought 3-2 (25-22, 26-24, 16-25, 22-25, 15-11) loss to Seymour before bouncing back with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-21) sweep of Moulton-Udell.
In Moravia’s loss to Seymour, Batterson had a season-high 10 kills to go along with one block and a team-high four aces.
She then followed that up by tying for a team-high with four kills, two blocks and six aces as part of a 21-for-22 serving effort.
Batterson leads Moravia with 65 kills so far this season, almost double the next girl, with a 12.7% kill efficiency. She is tied for second on the team with 24 aces and is second in blocks with 19.
Batterson and Moravia (6-6) celebrate senior night on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in a triangular against Cardinal (8-3) and No. 4 Van Buren (12-2).