We’re just under the halfway part of the season as we are in the midst of the winter break. Let’s take a look at the top five statistical leaders among the four Iowegian girls basketball schools.
Leading the way in the in the five main categories in the area are Moulton-Udell’s Chelsey Boettcher (points per game), Seymour’s Paige Heesch (rebounds and blocks per game) and Thayda Houser (assists per game) along with Centerville’s Mickey Stephens (steals per game).
Seymour leads the way with eight girls in the top five of the five categories while Centerville has seven followed by Moravia and Moulton-Udell both having five.
There are a handful of girls that feature in a pair of categories but Seymour’s Couchman is the only girl to feature in the top five of three of them. She is also the only girl averaging a double-double so far this season with 12.4 points (on 41.2% shooting), 11 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Seymour’s Heesch is also the only girl to lead two categories (rebounds and blocks) as she has been a good presence for the Warriorettes on the inside. On the season, the six-foot senior is averaging eight points (on 40.3% shooting), 12.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.
As far as team stats go, Centerville leads the area in points per game averaging 58 per game. Moulton-Udell claims the best scoring defense, giving up an average of 38.9 points per game.
As they head into the second half of the season, here is where the local teams stand. Seymour is 6-3 (5-1), Moulton-Udell is 5-3 (3-2), Centerville is 4-3 (4-0) and Moravia sits at 3-5 (2-2).