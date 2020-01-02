As basketball nears its return for the second half of the season after a two-week break, we take a look at where local boys stand among the stat leaders of the four Iowegianland schools.
The five main individual categories are led by Centerville’s Matthew McDonald (scoring and rebounds) and Quinton Koestner (assists) along with Seymour’s Noah Wells (steals) and Moulton-Udell’s Trent Rockwood (blocks).
Leading the way with eight representatives in the top five is Centerville. Moravia follows close behind with seven while Seymour and Moulton-Udell both have six.
McDonald and Seymour’s Prestyn Lawson both appear in three categories while Moravia’s Carson Brown is in the top five in all five categories.
The junior guard has been a tough matchup for his opponents on both sides of the ball so far this season. So far Brown is averaging 20.6 points (61.5 FG%, 56 3P%, 76.7 FT%), 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
As a team, Seymour is slightly ahead of the others in points per game at 56.4 while also giving up an area-low 45.4 points per game.
At the start of the new year, Seymour will look to stay hot after their 6-2 start. Moravia is 5-3 while Centerville and Moulton-Udell both sit at 2-6.
Scoring leaders
|Scoring
|Points per game
|1. Matthew McDonald (SR, Centerville)
|23.6
|2. Prestyn Lawson (SR, Seymour)
|22.2
|3. Carson Brown (JR, Moravia)
|20.6
|4. Quinton Koestner (SR, Centerville)
|14.1
|5. Trent Rockwood (SR, Moulton-Udell)
|11.6
Rebounds leaders
|Rebounds
|Rebounds per game
|1. Matthew McDonald (SR, Centerville)
|8.7
|2. Derick Hill (SR, Moulton-Udell)
|7.8
|3. Carson Brown (JR, Moravia)
|6.1
|4. Brody Tuttle (FR, Seymour)
|5.7
|5. Hunter Hansen (JR, Moulton-Udell)
|5.5
Assists leaders
|Assists
|Assists per game
|1. Quinton Koestner (SR, Centerville)
|3.4
|2. Noah Wells (SR, Seymour)
|3.3
|T3. Trent McCann (SR, Centerville)
|2.4
|T3. Brady Kauzlarich (JR, Centerville)
|2.4
|T5. Carson Brown (JR, Moravia)
|2.3
|T5. Prestyn Lawson (SR, Seymour)
|2.3
Steals leaders
|Steals
|Steals per game
|1. Noah Wells (SR, Seymour)
|4.0
|2. Wyatt Stansberrry (SR, Moulton-Udell)
|3.1
|3. Prestyn Lawson (SR, Seymour)
|2.8
|T4. Tanner Cormeny (JR, Moravia)
|1.9
|T4. Carson Brown (JR, Moravia)
|1.9
Blocks leaders
|Blocks
|Blocks per game
|1. Trent Rockwood (SR, Moulton-Udell)
|2.1
|2. Matthew McDonald (SR, Centerville)
|1.6
|3. Warren McLeod (JR, Moravia)
|0.9
|4. Carson Brown (JR, Moravia)
|0.8
|T5. Brady Kauzlarich (JR, Centerville)
|0.6
|T5. Derick Hill (SR, Moulton-Udell)
|0.6