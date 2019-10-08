Football

File photo

 Photo by Kyle Ocker/Daily Iowegian

The IHSAA began using RPI in 2018 to determine its at-large playoff qualifiers. Below is an explanation of the system. District champions across all six classifications receive automatic qualification into the playoffs, but they know use a Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) formula for the remaining at-large bids to make a 16-team playoff.

RPI will be determined by a team’s overall win-loss percentage (accounting for 37.5 recent of the index), a team’s opponent’s win-loss percentage (37.5 percent) and a team’s opponent’ opponent’s win-loss percentage (25 percent). Classification differences between non-district opponents will not affect RPI.

Class 4A 

  
Team Record RPI 
1. Cedar Falls 6-0 0.7001 
2. Valley, West Des Moines 6-0 0.6867 
3. Ankeny Centennial 5-1 0.6659 
4. Dowling Catholic, W.D.M 5-1 0.6443 
5. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 5-1 0.6242 
6. Des Moines, Roosevelt 5-1 0.6183 
7. Marshalltown 5-1 0.5936 
8. Bettendorf 5-1 0.5913 
9. Southeast Polk 4-2 0.5859 
10. Sioux City, East 5-1 0.5854 
Class 3A   
Team Record RPI 
1. Lewis Central 6-0 0.7307 
2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 6-0 0.6978 
3. Solon 6-0 0.6960 
4. Epworth, Western Dubuque 6-0 0.6780 
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1 0.6674 
6. Glenwood 5-1 0.6579 
7. Norwalk 5-1 0.6538 
8. Independence 6-0 0.6399 
9. Mount Pleasant 5-1 0.6312 
10. Harlan 4-2 0.6219 
Class 2A   
Team Record RPI 
1. Waukon 6-0 0.7019 
2. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 6-0 0.6890 
3. Algona 6-0 0.6800 
4. Clear Lake 6-0 0.6569 
5. OABCIG 6-0 0.6348 
6. Greene County 6-0 0.6281 
7. Monticello 5-1 0.6209 
8. Des Moines Christian 6-0 0.6175 
9. PCM, Monroe 5-1 0.6039 
10. Southeast Valley 4-2 0.5926 
*28. Centerville (3-3, 0.4800)   
Class 1A   
Team Record RPI 
1. Van Meter 6-0 0.7380 
2. Panorama 6-0 0.7102 
3. West Lyon 6-0 0.7055 
4. Western Christian, Hull 6-0 0.6919 
5. West Branch 6-0 0.6867 
6. Dike-New Hartford 6-0 0.6764 
7. West Sioux 5-1 0.6736 
8. Mount Ayr 5-1 0.6710 
9. ACGC 5-1 0.6599 
10. Regina, Iowa City 5-1 0.6523 
Class A   
Team Record RPI 
1. West Hancock 6-0 0.6821 
2. South O'Brien 6-0 0.6443 
3. Saint Ansgar 6-0 0.6440 
4. MFL MarMac 6-0 0.6425 
5. North Tama 6-0 0.6327 
6. Woodbury Central 5-1 0.6173 
7. BGM, Brooklyn 5-1 0.6167 
8. Lawton-Bronson 5-1 0.6139 
9. Westwood, Sloan 5-1 0.6119 
10. Earlham 5-1 0.6038 
Class 8-Man   
Team Record RPI 
1. CAM, Anita 6-0 0.7049 
2. Turkey Valley 6-0 0.7012 
3. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 6-0 0.6977 
4. Audubon 6-1 0.6961 
5. Easton Valley 6-0 0.6794 
6. St. Mary's, Remsen 6-0 0.6682 
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-1 0.6633 
8. HLV, Victor 5-1 0.6440 
9. East Mills 6-1 0.6319 
10. Newell-Fonda 5-1 0.6057 
*52. Moravia (2-4, 0.4059), 62. Seymour (0-6, 0.2768)   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you