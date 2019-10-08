The IHSAA began using RPI in 2018 to determine its at-large playoff qualifiers. Below is an explanation of the system. District champions across all six classifications receive automatic qualification into the playoffs, but they know use a Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) formula for the remaining at-large bids to make a 16-team playoff.
RPI will be determined by a team’s overall win-loss percentage (accounting for 37.5 recent of the index), a team’s opponent’s win-loss percentage (37.5 percent) and a team’s opponent’ opponent’s win-loss percentage (25 percent). Classification differences between non-district opponents will not affect RPI.
Class 4A
|Team
|Record
|RPI
|1. Cedar Falls
|6-0
|0.7001
|2. Valley, West Des Moines
|6-0
|0.6867
|3. Ankeny Centennial
|5-1
|0.6659
|4. Dowling Catholic, W.D.M
|5-1
|0.6443
|5. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
|5-1
|0.6242
|6. Des Moines, Roosevelt
|5-1
|0.6183
|7. Marshalltown
|5-1
|0.5936
|8. Bettendorf
|5-1
|0.5913
|9. Southeast Polk
|4-2
|0.5859
|10. Sioux City, East
|5-1
|0.5854
|Class 3A
|Team
|Record
|RPI
|1. Lewis Central
|6-0
|0.7307
|2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids
|6-0
|0.6978
|3. Solon
|6-0
|0.6960
|4. Epworth, Western Dubuque
|6-0
|0.6780
|5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|5-1
|0.6674
|6. Glenwood
|5-1
|0.6579
|7. Norwalk
|5-1
|0.6538
|8. Independence
|6-0
|0.6399
|9. Mount Pleasant
|5-1
|0.6312
|10. Harlan
|4-2
|0.6219
|Class 2A
|Team
|Record
|RPI
|1. Waukon
|6-0
|0.7019
|2. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
|6-0
|0.6890
|3. Algona
|6-0
|0.6800
|4. Clear Lake
|6-0
|0.6569
|5. OABCIG
|6-0
|0.6348
|6. Greene County
|6-0
|0.6281
|7. Monticello
|5-1
|0.6209
|8. Des Moines Christian
|6-0
|0.6175
|9. PCM, Monroe
|5-1
|0.6039
|10. Southeast Valley
|4-2
|0.5926
|*28. Centerville (3-3, 0.4800)
|Class 1A
|Team
|Record
|RPI
|1. Van Meter
|6-0
|0.7380
|2. Panorama
|6-0
|0.7102
|3. West Lyon
|6-0
|0.7055
|4. Western Christian, Hull
|6-0
|0.6919
|5. West Branch
|6-0
|0.6867
|6. Dike-New Hartford
|6-0
|0.6764
|7. West Sioux
|5-1
|0.6736
|8. Mount Ayr
|5-1
|0.6710
|9. ACGC
|5-1
|0.6599
|10. Regina, Iowa City
|5-1
|0.6523
|Class A
|Team
|Record
|RPI
|1. West Hancock
|6-0
|0.6821
|2. South O'Brien
|6-0
|0.6443
|3. Saint Ansgar
|6-0
|0.6440
|4. MFL MarMac
|6-0
|0.6425
|5. North Tama
|6-0
|0.6327
|6. Woodbury Central
|5-1
|0.6173
|7. BGM, Brooklyn
|5-1
|0.6167
|8. Lawton-Bronson
|5-1
|0.6139
|9. Westwood, Sloan
|5-1
|0.6119
|10. Earlham
|5-1
|0.6038
|Class 8-Man
|Team
|Record
|RPI
|1. CAM, Anita
|6-0
|0.7049
|2. Turkey Valley
|6-0
|0.7012
|3. Don Bosco, Gilbertville
|6-0
|0.6977
|4. Audubon
|6-1
|0.6961
|5. Easton Valley
|6-0
|0.6794
|6. St. Mary's, Remsen
|6-0
|0.6682
|7. Coon Rapids-Bayard
|5-1
|0.6633
|8. HLV, Victor
|5-1
|0.6440
|9. East Mills
|6-1
|0.6319
|10. Newell-Fonda
|5-1
|0.6057
|*52. Moravia (2-4, 0.4059), 62. Seymour (0-6, 0.2768)