The IHSAA began using RPI in 2018 to determine its at-large playoff qualifiers. Below is an explanation of the system. District champions across all six classifications receive automatic qualification into the playoffs, but they know use a Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) formula for the remaining at-large bids to make a 16-team playoff.
RPI will be determined by a team’s overall win-loss percentage (accounting for 37.5 recent of the index), a team’s opponent’s win-loss percentage (37.5 percent) and a team’s opponent’ opponent’s win-loss percentage (25 percent). Classification differences between non-district opponents will not affect RPI.
Going into week eight, Centerville (4-3, 2-1) ranks 24th in the RPI rankings for Class 2A, moving up four spots from last week after a win over Clarke in Osceola. Unfortunately, that means they are still sitting outside of the playoff picture. Here are the current district leaders/co-leaders with their RPI rankings:
2A-1: Sioux Center (14), Central Lyon, George-Little Rock (26)
2A-2: Algona (2)
2A-3: Clear Lake (3)
2A-4: Waukon (1)
2A-5: Tipton (8)
2A-6: Williamsburg (22)
2A-7: West Marshall, State Center (13)
2A-8: Des Moines Christian (7)
2A-9: OABCIG (4), Greene County (6)
The IHSAA made the change this year that there will not be co-district champions anymore. This may hurt or help Centerville in the end. It helps because it limits the number of teams with a bad RPI that could be bid-stealers. The bad news is that Centerville's chances to win the district took a significant hit and they will need a lot of help from others to move up far enough in the rankings.
Centerville holds a 2-1 district record, trailing a 3-0 Des Moines Christian. With no more co-district champions and one of the tie breakers being head-to-head record, the Big Reds need Des Moines Christian to lose their last two games against Chariton (3-4) and Saydel (0-7) while Centerville needs to defeat Saydel (0-7) and PCM (5-2). That scenario took a hit after Des Moines Christian defeated PCM 38-13 last week.
With nine district champions, Centerville will have to win out and hope for the RPI to work in their favor for one of the remaining seven at-large bids for the playoffs.
Moravia (3-4, 43rd in RPI) and Seymour (0-8, 62nd in RPI) have already been eliminated from district title contention and with four and eight losses, respectively, they would both still be outside the top 16 with wins in the final two weeks.
|Class 4A
|Team
|Record
|RPI
|1. Cedar Falls
|7-0
|0.6982
|2. Valley, West Des Moines
|7-0
|0.6960
|3. Ankeny Centennial
|6-1
|0.6735
|4. Dowling Catholic, W.D.M.
|6-1
|0.6563
|5. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
|6-1
|0.6378
|6. Des Moines, Roosevelt
|6-1
|0.6327
|7. Southeast Polk
|5-2
|0.6109
|8. Prairie, Cedar Rapids
|5-2
|0.6030
|9. Dubuque, Senior
|5-2
|0.5880
|10. Linn-Mar, Marion
|5-2
|0.5730
|Class 3A
|Team
|Record
|RPI
|1. Solon
|7-0
|0.6929
|2. Epworth, Western Dubuque
|7-0
|0.6792
|3. Lewis Central
|6-1
|0.6720
|4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|6-1
|0.6671
|5. Glenwood
|6-1
|0.6653
|6. Norwalk
|6-1
|0.6627
|7. Xavier, Cedar Rapids
|6-1
|0.6519
|8. Independence
|7-0
|0.6380
|9. North Scott
|6-1
|0.6347
|10. Dallas Center-Grimes
|6-1
|0.6305
|Class 2A
|Team
|Record
|RPI
|1. Waukon
|7-0
|0.6971
|2. Algona
|7-0
|0.6737
|3. Clear Lake
|7-0
|0.6594
|4. OABCIG
|7-0
|0.6446
|5. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
|6-1
|0.6371
|6. Greene County
|7-0
|0.6232
|7. Des Moines Christian
|7-0
|0.6205
|8. Tipton
|5-2
|0.5939
|9. Spirit Lake
|5-2
|0.5935
|10. Iowa Falls-Alden
|5-2
|0.5930
|*24. Centerville (4-3, 0.5119)
|Class 1A
|Team
|Record
|RPI
|1. Van Meter
|7-0
|0.7335
|2. West Branch
|7-0
|0.6977
|3. Western Christian, Hull
|7-0
|0.6916
|4. West Sioux, Hawarden
|6-1
|0.6869
|5. Dike-New Hartford
|7-0
|0.6825
|6. Mount Ayr
|6-1
|0.6700
|7. ACBC
|6-1
|0.6618
|8. Regina, Iowa City
|6-1
|0.6614
|9. West Lyon, Inwood
|6-1
|0.6607
|10. Panorama, Panora
|6-1
|0.6550
|Class A
|Team
|Record
|RPI
|1. West Hancock
|7-0
|0.6797
|2. Saint Ansgar
|7-0
|0.6462
|3. MFL MarMac
|7-0
|0.6402
|4. North Tama
|7-0
|0.6387
|5. Woodbury Central
|6-1
|0.6301
|6. BGM, Brooklyn
|6-1
|0.6180
|7. Westwood, Sloan
|6-1
|0.6144
|8. Grundy Center
|6-1
|0.6111
|9. Earlham
|6-1
|0.6089
|10. Edgewood-Colesburg
|6-1
|0.5933
|Class 8-Man
|Team
|Record
|RPI
|1. CAM, Anita
|7-0
|0.7032
|2. Turkey Valley
|7-0
|0.7013
|3. Audubon
|7-1
|0.6947
|4. Don Bosco, Gilbertville
|7-0
|0.6937
|5. Easton Valley
|7-0
|0.6730
|6. St. Mary's, Remsen
|7-0
|0.6679
|7. Coon Rapids
|6-1
|0.6604
|8. Fremont-Mills
|4-1
|0.6186
|9. Iowa Valley
|5-2
|0.6076
|10. Lamoni
|6-1
|0.6055
|*43. Moravia (3-4, 0.4429), 62. Seymour (0-8, 0.2768)