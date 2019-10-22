The IHSAA began using RPI in 2018 to determine its at-large playoff qualifiers. Below is an explanation of the system. District champions across all six classifications receive automatic qualification into the playoffs, but they know use a Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) formula for the remaining at-large bids to make a 16-team playoff.
RPI will be determined by a team’s overall win-loss percentage (accounting for 37.5 recent of the index), a team’s opponent’s win-loss percentage (37.5 percent) and a team’s opponent’ opponent’s win-loss percentage (25 percent). Classification differences between non-district opponents will not affect RPI.
Going into the final week of the regular season, Centerville (5-3, 3-1) ranks 23rd in the RPI rankings for Class 2A, moving up just one spot from last week after a win over Saydel. The good news, Centerville's playoff hopes are still alive. The bad news, their chances of getting in became a bit slimmer because they only moved up one spot in the rankings this week. Here is a look at the current district leaders/co-leaders with their RPI rankings:
2A-1: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (22)
2A-2: Algona (2)
2A-3: Clear Lake (3)
2A-4: Waukon (1)
2A-5: Tipton (7)
2A-6: Williamsburg (16)
2A-7: Benton Community (10), West Marshall (17), Nevada (18)
2A-8: Des Moines Christian (15), PCM (13), Centerville (23)
2A-9: Greene County (6), OABCIG (4)
Let's get technical. If the playoffs started this week, Benton, Des Moines Christian and OABCIG would win the tiebreakers and win their districts. That means the remaining at-large bids would go to Columbus Catholic, Waterloo (5), Greene County (6), Iowa Falls-Alden (8), Monticello (9), West Liberty (11), Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (12) and PCM (13). This scenario means that Centerville would need to jump seven teams in front of them to squeak out an at-large bid.
The Big Reds' needed a bigger jump in RPI this week than they got. Last week, Centerville's RPI was 0.5119. This week, it moved up to 0.5191. If Centerville were to add 0.0072 again to their RPI next week, they would only move up one spot again to 22nd.
For Centerville to make a bigger jump in the rankings, they need to win this week against PCM, hope their non-district opponents (Albia, Davis County, Knoxville and Keokuk) all win and hope that any of the two or three loss teams ranked in front of them lose. If all that happens, then it's possible to see the Big Reds make a jump.
Centerville fans have to be unhappy with the new change to district champions this year. The IAHSAA made the change this year that every district will have one champion instead of last year where there could be co-champions. If the rules were the same as last year, a Centerville win over PCM would clinch them a spot in the playoffs because they would either be champions or co-champions of their district with one loss.
But with the rule change, Des Moines Christian holds the tiebreaker over Centerville since they won the head-to-head matchup. This means if Centerville wants to win the district, they need to beat PCM while Des Moines Christian would need to be upset by Saydel. It's an unlikely scenario, but with Centerville and PCM both still having hopes for a playoff spot, Friday's game should be between two hungry teams hoping for a win and then they'll just have to sit back and wait for the results to roll in and see where they fall.
Moravia (3-5, 45th in RPI) and Seymour (0-9, 62nd in RPI) have been eliminated from district title contention and are out of the playoff hunt.
|Class 4A
|Team
|Record
|RPI
|1. Valley, West Des Moines
|8-0
|0.7037
|2. Cedar Falls
|8-0
|0.6971
|3. Ankeny Centennial
|7-1
|0.6780
|4. Dowling, W.D.M
|7-1
|0.6694
|5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|7-1
|0.6476
|6. Southeast Polk
|6-2
|0.6236
|7. Prairie, Cedar Rapids
|6-2
|0.6186
|8. Des Moines, Roosevelt
|6-2
|0.5891
|9. Linn-Mar, Marion
|6-2
|0.5872
|10. Ankeny
|6-2
|0.5866
|Class 3A
|Team
|Record
|RPI
|1. Solon
|8-0
|0.6914
|2. Epworth, Western Dubuque
|8-0
|0.6854
|3. Lewis Central
|7-1
|0.6786
|4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|7-1
|0.6777
|5. Norwalk
|7-1
|0.6694
|6. Xavier, Cedar Rapids
|7-1
|0.6622
|7. Pella
|6-2
|0.6433
|8. Harlan
|6-2
|0.6406
|9. North Scott, Eldridge
|7-1
|0.6393
|10. Independence
|8-0
|0.6389
|Class 2A
|Team
|Record
|RPI
|1. Waukon
|8-0
|0.6958
|2. Algona
|8-0
|0.6630
|3. Clear Lake
|8-0
|0.6613
|4. OABCIG
|8-0
|0.6431
|5. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
|7-1
|0.6426
|6. Greene County
|8-0
|0.6244
|7. Tipton
|6-2
|0.6036
|8. Iowa Falls-Alden
|6-2
|0.6020
|9. Monticello
|6-2
|0.6007
|10. Benton Community
|7-1
|0.5970
|*23. Centerville (5-3, 0.5191)
|Class 1A
|Team
|Record
|RPI
|1. Van Meter
|8-0
|0.7250
|2. West Branch
|8-0
|0.6985
|3. Western Christian, Hull
|8-0
|0.6954
|4. West Sioux, Hawarden
|7-1
|0.6869
|5. Dike-New Hartford
|8-0
|0.6815
|6. Regina, Iowa City
|7-1
|0.6694
|7. West Lyon, Inwood
|7-1
|0.6644
|8. Panorama, Panora
|7-1
|0.6583
|9. South Central Calhoun
|8-0
|0.6563
|10. Underwood
|7-1
|0.6474
|Class A
|Team
|Record
|RPI
|1. West Hancock
|8-0
|0.6775
|2. North Tama
|8-0
|0.6443
|3. Saint Ansgar
|8-0
|0.6437
|4. MFL MarMac
|8-0
|0.6404
|5. Woodbury Central
|7-1
|0.6292
|6. BGM, Brooklyn
|7-1
|0.6260
|7. Grundy Center
|7-1
|0.6239
|8. Earlham
|7-1
|0.6099
|9. South O'Brien
|7-1
|0.5984
|10. Belle Plaine
|6-2
|0.5903
|Class 8-Man
|Team
|Record
|RPI
|1. Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
|8-0
|0.6974
|2. Audubon
|8-1
|0.6973
|3. Don Bosco, Gilbertville
|8-0
|0.6959
|4. St. Mary's, Remsen
|8-0
|0.6729
|5. Coon Rapids-Bayard
|7-1
|0.6634
|6. CAM, Anita
|7-1
|0.6597
|7. Easton Valley
|7-1
|0.6301
|8. Fremont-Mills
|5-1
|0.6275
|9. Lamoni
|7-1
|0.6157
|10. Montezuma
|6-2
|0.6122
|*45. Moravia (3-5, 0.4278), 62. Seymour (0-9, 0.2777)