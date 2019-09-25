The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Des Moines Valley (8)
|4-0
|89
|1
|2. Cedars Falls (1)
|4-0
|80
|3
|3. West Des Moines Dowling
|3-1
|72
|4
|4. Fort Dodge
|4-0
|50
|6
|5. Ankeny Centennial
|3-1
|46
|2
|T6. Bettendorf
|3-1
|45
|5
|T6. Southeast Polk
|3-1
|45
|7
|8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|3-1
|36
|8
|9. Ankeny
|2-2
|15
|10
|10. Marshalltown
|4-0
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Dubuque Senior 4, Des Moines Roosevelt 3, Davenport North 2, Waterloo West 2, Johnston 1
Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Epworth Western Dubuque (5)
|4-0
|84
|1
|2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3)
|4-0
|83
|2
|3. Solon
|4-0
|69
|4
|4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1)
|4-0
|68
|5
|5. Eldridge North Scott
|3-1
|39
|3
|6. Washington
|4-0
|37
|6
|7. Independence
|4-0
|32
|9
|8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|4-0
|26
|8
|9. Norwalk
|3-1
|20
|10
|10. Dallas Center-Grimes
|3-1
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Keokuk 8, Carlisle 7, Harlan 4, Knoxville 2, Davenport Assumption 2, Glenwood 1, Mount Pleasant 1
Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Waukon (8)
|4-0
|89
|1
|2. Clear Lake (1)
|4-0
|76
|2
|3. Algona
|4-0
|67
|3
|4. Greene County
|4-0
|61
|5
|5. Waterloo Columbus
|4-0
|52
|6
|6. Des Moines Christian
|4-0
|43
|7
|7. Van Horne Benton
|4-0
|36
|8
|8. Spirit Lake
|3-1
|27
|4
|9. O-A-BCIG
|4-0
|21
|T9
|10. Monticello
|4-0
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 7, Monroe PCM 6, Letts Louisa-Muscatine 1, Camanche 1
Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hawarden West Sioux (8)
|4-0
|89
|1
|2. Dike-New Hartford
|4-0
|75
|2
|3. Van Meter
|4-0
|60
|3
|4. Inwood West Lyon (1)
|4-0
|56
|5
|5. West Branch
|4-0
|54
|4
|6. South Central Calhoun
|4-0
|51
|6
|7. Treynor
|4-0
|39
|7
|8. Hull Western Christian
|4-0
|28
|9
|9. Underwood
|4-0
|20
|10
|10. Troy Mills North Linn
|4-0
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Sigourney-Keota 5, Iowa City Regina 5, AC-GC 3, Mount Ayr 2, Panora Panorama 2
Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (9)
|4-0
|90
|1
|2. St. Ansgar
|4-0
|76
|3
|3. Traer North Tama
|4-0
|63
|4
|4. Sloan Westwood
|4-0
|53
|5
|5. Grundy Center
|4-0
|49
|6
|6. Brooklyn BGM
|4-0
|36
|7
|7. Edgewood-Colesburg
|3-1
|31
|2
|8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley
|3-1
|30
|8
|9. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac
|4-0
|26
|9
|10. Paullina South O'Brien
|4-0
|24
|10
Others receiving votes: Earlham 5, Eldon Cardinal 4, Neola Tri-Center 4, Algona Garrigan 4
Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (8)
|4-0
|81
|1
|2. Remsen Saint Mary's (1)
|4-0
|77
|2
|3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley
|4-0
|74
|3
|4. Montezuma
|4-0
|48
|5
|5. Coon Rapids-Bayard
|4-0
|44
|6
|6. Lenox
|5-0
|39
|7
|7. Audubon
|4-1
|38
|8
|8. Easton Valley
|4-0
|26
|NR
|9. Harris-Lake Park
|4-0
|25
|NR
|10. Anita CAM
|4-0
|20
|10
Others receiving votes: New London 13, Janesville 3, Springville 3, Newell-Fonda 2, HLV, Victor 1, Woodbine 1