The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

 Record Pts Prv 
1. West Des Moines Valley (8) 4-0 89 
2. Cedars Falls (1) 4-0 80 
3. West Des Moines Dowling 3-1 72 
4. Fort Dodge 4-0 50 
5. Ankeny Centennial 3-1 46 
T6. Bettendorf 3-1 45 
T6. Southeast Polk 3-1 45 
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-1 36 
9. Ankeny 2-2 15 10 
10. Marshalltown 4-0 NR 

Others receiving votes: Dubuque Senior 4, Des Moines Roosevelt 3, Davenport North 2, Waterloo West 2, Johnston 1

Class 3A

 Record Pts Prv 
1. Epworth Western Dubuque (5) 4-0 84 
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 4-0 83 
3. Solon 4-0 69 
4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1) 4-0 68 
5. Eldridge North Scott 3-1 39 
6. Washington 4-0 37 
7. Independence 4-0 32 
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-0 26 
9. Norwalk 3-1 20 10 
10. Dallas Center-Grimes 3-1 12 NR 

Others receiving votes: Keokuk 8, Carlisle 7, Harlan 4, Knoxville 2, Davenport Assumption 2, Glenwood 1, Mount Pleasant 1

Class 2A

 Record Pts Prv 
1. Waukon (8) 4-0 89 
2. Clear Lake (1) 4-0 76 
3. Algona 4-0 67 
4. Greene County 4-0 61 
5. Waterloo Columbus 4-0 52 
6. Des Moines Christian 4-0 43 
7. Van Horne Benton 4-0 36 
8. Spirit Lake 3-1 27 
9. O-A-BCIG 4-0 21 T9 
10. Monticello 4-0 NR 

Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 7, Monroe PCM 6, Letts Louisa-Muscatine 1, Camanche 1

Class 1A

 Record Pts Prv 
1. Hawarden West Sioux (8) 4-0 89 
2. Dike-New Hartford 4-0 75 
3. Van Meter 4-0 60 
4. Inwood West Lyon (1) 4-0 56 
5. West Branch 4-0 54 
6. South Central Calhoun 4-0 51 
7. Treynor 4-0 39 
8. Hull Western Christian 4-0 28 
9. Underwood 4-0 20 10 
10. Troy Mills North Linn 4-0 NR 

Others receiving votes: Sigourney-Keota 5, Iowa City Regina 5, AC-GC 3, Mount Ayr 2, Panora Panorama 2

Class A

 Record Pts Prv 
1. Britt West Hancock (9) 4-0 90 
2. St. Ansgar 4-0 76 
3. Traer North Tama 4-0 63 
4. Sloan Westwood 4-0 53 
5. Grundy Center 4-0 49 
6. Brooklyn BGM 4-0 36 
7. Edgewood-Colesburg 3-1 31 
8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 3-1 30 
9. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 4-0 26 
10. Paullina South O'Brien 4-0 24 10 

Others receiving votes: Earlham 5, Eldon Cardinal 4, Neola Tri-Center 4, Algona Garrigan 4

Class 8-Man

 Record Pts Prv 
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (8) 4-0 81 
2. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 4-0 77 
3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 4-0 74 
4. Montezuma 4-0 48 
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-0 44 
6. Lenox 5-0 39 
7. Audubon 4-1 38 
8. Easton Valley 4-0 26 NR 
9. Harris-Lake Park 4-0 25 NR 
10. Anita CAM 4-0 20 10 

Others receiving votes: New London 13, Janesville 3, Springville 3, Newell-Fonda 2, HLV, Victor 1, Woodbine 1

