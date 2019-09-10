Football

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2014 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

School Record Pts Prv 
1. West Des Moines Valley (5) 2-0 91 
2. Ankeny Centennial (4) 2-0 87 
3. Cedar Falls (1) 2-0 80 
4. West Des Moines Dowling 1-1 71 
5. Bettendorf 2-0 67 
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-0 45 
7. Fort Dodge 2-0 40 T8 
8. Ankeny 1-1 25 10 
9. Southeast Polk 1-1 14 NR 
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0 NR 

Others receiving votes: Des Moines Roosevelt 6, Sioux City East 4, Waukee 4, Dubuque Senior 3, Marshalltown 2, Waterloo West 1, Johnston 1

Class 3A

School Record Pts Prv 
1. Epworth Western Dubuque (4) 2-0 93 
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6) 2-0 90 
3. Eldridge North Scott 2-0 73 
4. Solon 2-0 68 
5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-0 65 
6. Pella 2-0 56 
T7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1-1 23 10 
T7. Washington 2-0 23 T9 
T9. Glenwood 2-0 14 NR 
T9. Davenport Assumption 2-0 14 NR 

Others receiving votes: Independence 10, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 9, Dallas Center-Grimes 6, Harlan 2, Keokuk 1, Mount Pleasant 1, Carlisle 1, Grinnell 1

Class 2A

School Record Pts Prv 
1. Waukon (6) 2-0 95 
2. Clear Lake (4) 2-0 93 
3. Algona 2-0 78 
4. Spirit Lake 2-0 62 
5. Greene County 2-0 51 
6. Waterloo Columbus 2-0 42 NR 
7. Des Moines Christian 2-0 40 
8. Van Horne Benton 2-0 24 NR 
9. Cresco Crestwood 1-1 14 10 
T10. O-A/BCIG 2-0 10 NR 
T10. Monticello 2-0 10 NR 

Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 8, Williamsburg 5, Camanche 4, Carroll Kuemper 4, State Center West Marshall 4, Monroe PCM 3, Centerville 2, Boyden-Hull-RV 1

Class 1A

School Record Pts Prv 
1. Hawarden West Sioux (9) 2-0 99 
2. Dike-New Hartford (1) 2-0 87 
3. Van Meter 2-0 71 
4. West Branch 2-0 70 
5. Inwood West Lyon 2-0 55 
6. South Central Calhoun 2-0 50 
7. Treynor 2-0 40 
8. Mediapolis 2-0 27 10 
9. Hull Western Christian 2-0 21 NR 
10. Underwood 2-0 13 NR 

Others receiving votes: Troy Mills North Linn 7, AC/GC 2, Mount Ayr 2, Pleasantville 2, Iowa City Regina 2, Jesup 1, Truro I-35 1

Class A

School Record Pts Prv 
1. Britt West Hancock (10) 2-0 100 
2. Edgewood-Colesburg 2-0 78 
3. St. Ansgar 2-0 76 
4. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2-0 71 
5. Sloan Westwood 2-0 60 
6. Traer North Tama 2-0 42 
7. Grundy Center 2-0 39 
8. Brooklyn BGM 2-0 26 NR 
9. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 2-0 15 NR 
10. Alta 1-1 11 

Others receiving votes: Riverside Highland 7, Algona Garrigan 6, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 5, Paullina South O'Brien 5, Neola Tri-Center 4, Hudson 2, Eldon Cardinal 2, Winthrop East Buchanan 1

Class 8-Man

School Record Pts Prv 
T1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (6) 2-0 86 
T1. New London (3) 2-0 86 
3. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 2-0 79 
4. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 2-0 62 
5. Marengo Iowa Valley 2-0 56 
6. Audubon 1-1 41 
7 Montezuma 2-0 33 
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard 2-0 26 NR 
9. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1-1 14 
10. Lenox 3-0 13 NR 

Others receiving votes: Woodbine 12, Harris-Lake Park 11, Springville 7, Janesville 6, Wyoming Midland 6, Riceville 5, Easton Valley 3, Anita CAM 2, Glidden-Ralston 2

