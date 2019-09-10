The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2014 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Des Moines Valley (5)
|2-0
|91
|4
|2. Ankeny Centennial (4)
|2-0
|87
|2
|3. Cedar Falls (1)
|2-0
|80
|3
|4. West Des Moines Dowling
|1-1
|71
|1
|5. Bettendorf
|2-0
|67
|5
|6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|2-0
|45
|7
|7. Fort Dodge
|2-0
|40
|T8
|8. Ankeny
|1-1
|25
|10
|9. Southeast Polk
|1-1
|14
|NR
|10. Cedar Rapids Prairie
|2-0
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Des Moines Roosevelt 6, Sioux City East 4, Waukee 4, Dubuque Senior 3, Marshalltown 2, Waterloo West 1, Johnston 1
Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Epworth Western Dubuque (4)
|2-0
|93
|2
|2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6)
|2-0
|90
|1
|3. Eldridge North Scott
|2-0
|73
|4
|4. Solon
|2-0
|68
|3
|5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
|2-0
|65
|5
|6. Pella
|2-0
|56
|6
|T7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|1-1
|23
|10
|T7. Washington
|2-0
|23
|T9
|T9. Glenwood
|2-0
|14
|NR
|T9. Davenport Assumption
|2-0
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Independence 10, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 9, Dallas Center-Grimes 6, Harlan 2, Keokuk 1, Mount Pleasant 1, Carlisle 1, Grinnell 1
Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Waukon (6)
|2-0
|95
|1
|2. Clear Lake (4)
|2-0
|93
|2
|3. Algona
|2-0
|78
|3
|4. Spirit Lake
|2-0
|62
|4
|5. Greene County
|2-0
|51
|5
|6. Waterloo Columbus
|2-0
|42
|NR
|7. Des Moines Christian
|2-0
|40
|8
|8. Van Horne Benton
|2-0
|24
|NR
|9. Cresco Crestwood
|1-1
|14
|10
|T10. O-A/BCIG
|2-0
|10
|NR
|T10. Monticello
|2-0
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 8, Williamsburg 5, Camanche 4, Carroll Kuemper 4, State Center West Marshall 4, Monroe PCM 3, Centerville 2, Boyden-Hull-RV 1
Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hawarden West Sioux (9)
|2-0
|99
|1
|2. Dike-New Hartford (1)
|2-0
|87
|2
|3. Van Meter
|2-0
|71
|4
|4. West Branch
|2-0
|70
|3
|5. Inwood West Lyon
|2-0
|55
|5
|6. South Central Calhoun
|2-0
|50
|6
|7. Treynor
|2-0
|40
|8
|8. Mediapolis
|2-0
|27
|10
|9. Hull Western Christian
|2-0
|21
|NR
|10. Underwood
|2-0
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Troy Mills North Linn 7, AC/GC 2, Mount Ayr 2, Pleasantville 2, Iowa City Regina 2, Jesup 1, Truro I-35 1
Class A
|School
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (10)
|2-0
|100
|1
|2. Edgewood-Colesburg
|2-0
|78
|3
|3. St. Ansgar
|2-0
|76
|2
|4. Fairbank Wapsie Valley
|2-0
|71
|4
|5. Sloan Westwood
|2-0
|60
|5
|6. Traer North Tama
|2-0
|42
|7
|7. Grundy Center
|2-0
|39
|9
|8. Brooklyn BGM
|2-0
|26
|NR
|9. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac
|2-0
|15
|NR
|10. Alta
|1-1
|11
|8
Others receiving votes: Riverside Highland 7, Algona Garrigan 6, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 5, Paullina South O'Brien 5, Neola Tri-Center 4, Hudson 2, Eldon Cardinal 2, Winthrop East Buchanan 1
Class 8-Man
|School
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|T1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (6)
|2-0
|86
|1
|T1. New London (3)
|2-0
|86
|3
|3. Remsen Saint Mary's (1)
|2-0
|79
|4
|4. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley
|2-0
|62
|5
|5. Marengo Iowa Valley
|2-0
|56
|6
|6. Audubon
|1-1
|41
|9
|7 Montezuma
|2-0
|33
|7
|8. Coon Rapids-Bayard
|2-0
|26
|NR
|9. Fremont Mills, Tabor
|1-1
|14
|2
|10. Lenox
|3-0
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Woodbine 12, Harris-Lake Park 11, Springville 7, Janesville 6, Wyoming Midland 6, Riceville 5, Easton Valley 3, Anita CAM 2, Glidden-Ralston 2