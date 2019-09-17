Footballs

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

 Record Pts Prv 
1. West Des Moines Valley (6) 3-0 86 
2. Ankeny Centennial (2) 3-0 77 
3. Cedar Falls (1) 3-0 76 
4. West Des Moines Dowling 2-1 63 
5. Bettendorf 3-0 58 
6. Fort Dodge 3-0 44 
7. Southeast Polk 2-1 30 
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-1 24 
9. Des Moines Roosevelt 3-0 15 NR 
10. Ankeny 1-2 

Others receiving votes: Marshalltown 6, Waukee 5, Waterloo West 1, Davenport North 1

Class 3A

 Record Pts Prv 
1. Epworth Western Dubuque (6) 3-0 87 
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 3-0 80 
3. Eldridge North Scott 3-0 68 
4. Solon 3-0 66 
5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 3-0 57 
6. Washington 3-0 33 T7 
7. Glenwood 3-0 30 
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0 25 T7 
9. Independence 3-0 16 NR 
10. Norwalk 2-1 NR 

Others receiving votes: Dallas Center-Grimes 5, Harlan 4, Carlisle 4, Webster City 4, Pella 3, Storm Lake 3, Davenport Assumption 2, Mount Pleasant 1

Class 2A

 Record Pts Prv 
1. Waukon (8) 3-0 88 
2. Clear Lake (1) 3-0 80 
3. Algona 3-0 70 
4. Spirit Lake 3-0 56 
5. Greene County 3-0 54 
6. Waterloo Columbus 3-0 41 
7. Des Moines Christian 3-0 36 
8. Van Horne Benton 3-0 21 
T9. Cresco Crestwood 2-1 14 
T9. O-A/BCIG 3-0 14 T10 

Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 8, Monticello 6, State Center West Marshall 4, Monroe PCM 3

Class 1A

 Record Pts Prv 
1. Hawarden West Sioux (8) 3-0 89 
2. Dike-New Hartford (1) 3-0 80 
3. Van Meter 3-0 67 
4. West Branch 3-0 55 
5. Inwood West Lyon 3-0 52 
6. South Central Calhoun 3-0 41 
7. Treynor 3-0 40 
8. Mediapolis 3-0 25 
9. Hull Western Christian 3-0 19 
10. Underwood 3-0 15 10 

Others receiving votes: Troy Mills North Linn 3, Sigourney-Keota 2, AC/GC 2, Mount Ayr 2, Iowa City Regina 2, Clarinda 1

Class A

 Record Pts Prv 
1. Britt West Hancock (9) 3-0 90 
2. Edgewood-Colesburg 3-0 76 
3. St. Ansgar 3-0 72 
4. Traer North Tama 3-0 58 
5. Sloan Westwood 3-0 53 
6. Grundy Center 3-0 41 
7. Brooklyn BGM 3-0 29 
8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2-1 24 
9. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 3-0 22 
10. Paullina South O'Brien 3-0 13 NR 

Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 5, Martensdale-St. Marys 4, Eldon Cardinal 4, Algona Garrigan 3, Riverside Highland 1

Class 8-Man

 Record Pts Prv 
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7) 3-0 80 T1 
2. Remsen Saint Mary's 3-0 74 
3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 3-0 68 
4. New London (2) 3-0 65 T1 
5. Montezuma 3-0 38 
6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 3-0 35 
7. Lenox 4-0 33 10 
8. Audubon 3-1 30 
9. Springville 4-0 18 NR 
10. Anita CAM 3-0 16 NR 

Others receiving votes: Janesville 11, Harris-Lake Park 8, Easton Valley 6, Fremont Mills Tabor 5, North English English Valleys 4, Marengo Iowa Valley 3, Woodbine 1

