Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Des Moines Valley (6)
|3-0
|86
|1
|2. Ankeny Centennial (2)
|3-0
|77
|2
|3. Cedar Falls (1)
|3-0
|76
|3
|4. West Des Moines Dowling
|2-1
|63
|4
|5. Bettendorf
|3-0
|58
|5
|6. Fort Dodge
|3-0
|44
|7
|7. Southeast Polk
|2-1
|30
|9
|8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|2-1
|24
|6
|9. Des Moines Roosevelt
|3-0
|15
|NR
|10. Ankeny
|1-2
|9
|8
Others receiving votes: Marshalltown 6, Waukee 5, Waterloo West 1, Davenport North 1
Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Epworth Western Dubuque (6)
|3-0
|87
|1
|2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3)
|3-0
|80
|2
|3. Eldridge North Scott
|3-0
|68
|3
|4. Solon
|3-0
|66
|4
|5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
|3-0
|57
|5
|6. Washington
|3-0
|33
|T7
|7. Glenwood
|3-0
|30
|9
|8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|3-0
|25
|T7
|9. Independence
|3-0
|16
|NR
|10. Norwalk
|2-1
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Dallas Center-Grimes 5, Harlan 4, Carlisle 4, Webster City 4, Pella 3, Storm Lake 3, Davenport Assumption 2, Mount Pleasant 1
Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Waukon (8)
|3-0
|88
|1
|2. Clear Lake (1)
|3-0
|80
|2
|3. Algona
|3-0
|70
|3
|4. Spirit Lake
|3-0
|56
|4
|5. Greene County
|3-0
|54
|5
|6. Waterloo Columbus
|3-0
|41
|6
|7. Des Moines Christian
|3-0
|36
|7
|8. Van Horne Benton
|3-0
|21
|8
|T9. Cresco Crestwood
|2-1
|14
|9
|T9. O-A/BCIG
|3-0
|14
|T10
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 8, Monticello 6, State Center West Marshall 4, Monroe PCM 3
Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hawarden West Sioux (8)
|3-0
|89
|1
|2. Dike-New Hartford (1)
|3-0
|80
|2
|3. Van Meter
|3-0
|67
|3
|4. West Branch
|3-0
|55
|4
|5. Inwood West Lyon
|3-0
|52
|5
|6. South Central Calhoun
|3-0
|41
|6
|7. Treynor
|3-0
|40
|7
|8. Mediapolis
|3-0
|25
|8
|9. Hull Western Christian
|3-0
|19
|9
|10. Underwood
|3-0
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Troy Mills North Linn 3, Sigourney-Keota 2, AC/GC 2, Mount Ayr 2, Iowa City Regina 2, Clarinda 1
Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (9)
|3-0
|90
|1
|2. Edgewood-Colesburg
|3-0
|76
|2
|3. St. Ansgar
|3-0
|72
|3
|4. Traer North Tama
|3-0
|58
|6
|5. Sloan Westwood
|3-0
|53
|5
|6. Grundy Center
|3-0
|41
|7
|7. Brooklyn BGM
|3-0
|29
|8
|8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley
|2-1
|24
|4
|9. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac
|3-0
|22
|9
|10. Paullina South O'Brien
|3-0
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 5, Martensdale-St. Marys 4, Eldon Cardinal 4, Algona Garrigan 3, Riverside Highland 1
Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7)
|3-0
|80
|T1
|2. Remsen Saint Mary's
|3-0
|74
|3
|3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley
|3-0
|68
|4
|4. New London (2)
|3-0
|65
|T1
|5. Montezuma
|3-0
|38
|7
|6. Coon Rapids-Bayard
|3-0
|35
|8
|7. Lenox
|4-0
|33
|10
|8. Audubon
|3-1
|30
|6
|9. Springville
|4-0
|18
|NR
|10. Anita CAM
|3-0
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Janesville 11, Harris-Lake Park 8, Easton Valley 6, Fremont Mills Tabor 5, North English English Valleys 4, Marengo Iowa Valley 3, Woodbine 1