The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2014 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

 Record Pts Prv 
1. West Des Moines Valley (10) 5-0 109 
2. Cedar Falls (1) 5-0 94 
3. West Des Moines Dowling 4-1 92 
4. Ankeny Centennial 4-1 70 
5. Bettendorf 4-1 69 T6 
6. Southeast Polk 4-1 56 T6 
7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-1 43 
8. Fort Dodge 4-1 38 
9. Des Moines Roosevelt 4-1 16 NR 
10. Ankeny 2-3 

Others receiving votes: Johnston 3, Sioux City East 3, Urbandale 2, Dubuque Senior 1, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1

Class 3A

 Record Pts Prv 
1. Epworth Western Dubuque (7) 5-0 106 
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4) 5-0 100 
3. Solon 5-0 87 
4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 5-0 78 
5. Eldridge North Scott 4-1 61 
6. Washington 5-0 54 
7. Independence 5-0 40 
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-1 34 
9. Norwalk 4-1 25 
10. Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1 16 10 

Others receiving votes: Harlan 4

Class 2A

 Record Pts Prv 
1. Waukon (10) 5-0 109 
2. Clear Lake (1) 5-0 97 
3. Algona 5-0 89 
4. Greene County 5-0 67 
5. Waterloo Columbus 5-0 62 
6. Des Moines Christian 5-0 57 
7. Van Horne Benton 5-0 46 
8. O-A/BCIG 5-0 37 
9. Monroe PCM 4-1 13 NR 
10. Southeast Valley 4-2 NR 

Others receiving votes: Nevada 8, Letts Louisa-Muscatine 6, Monticello 3, Sioux Center 2

Class 1A

 Record Pts Prv 
1. Hawarden West Sioux (10) 5-0 108 
2. Dike-New Hartford 5-0 92 
3. Van Meter (1) 5-0 84 
4. Inwood West Lyon 5-0 75 
5. West Branch 5-0 63 
6. South Central Calhoun 5-0 61 
7. Treynor 5-0 43 
8. Hull Western Christian 5-0 35 
9. Underwood 5-0 22 
10. Sigourney-Keoka 5-0 12 NR 

Others receiving votes: Mount Ayr 5, Iowa City Regina 3, Troy Mills North Linn 2

Class A

 Record Pts Prv 
1. Britt West Hancock (10) 5-0 109 
2. St. Ansgar (1) 5-0 99 
3. Traer North Tama 5-0 75 
4. Grundy Center 5-0 68 
5. Sloan Westwood 5-0 59 
6. Brooklyn BGM 5-0 47 
7. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 5-0 42 
8. Paullina South O'Brien 5-0 41 10 
9. Edgewood-Colesburg 4-1 34 
10. Earlham 4-1 10 NR 

Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 5, Calmar South Winneshiek 5, Lawton-Bronson 5, Moville Woodbury Central 2, Eldon Cardinal 2, Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2

Class 8-Man

 Record Pts Prv 
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (10) 5-0 102 
2. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 5-0 95 
3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 5-0 90 
4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-0 64 
5. Audubon 5-1 59 
6. Easton Valley 5-0 53 
7. Lenox 6-0 51 
8. Harris-Lake Park 5-0 32 
9. Anita CAM 5-0 26 10 
10. Montezuma 4-1 10 

Others receiving votes: Janesville 5, Newell-Fonda 3, Lone Tree 3, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3, HLV Victor 3, Fremont Mills Tabor 2, East Mills 2, Woodbine 1, Northwood-Kensett 1

