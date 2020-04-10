As we continue to live our lives without sports, I thought it would be a good idea for us to reflect and celebrate our past sporting experiences. So without further ado, let’s introduce a new series of sports flashback Fridays.
I figured for the first edition I’d start out with a little throwback of myself.
Before I hung up my cleats in favor of becoming a sports writer, I made the rounds around the state when I was younger playing a lot of AAU baseball.
This was when I was with a team called the Titans with heavy Notre Dame color scheme influence. I would have been around 11 years old at the time, playing mostly shortstop and pitcher.
Send your sports throwback photos to cpeters@dailyiowegian.com to have a chance to be featured on Flashback Friday. The pictures can be any old sports photo at any age. Just send the photo along with a caption for who is in it, how old they were and any other context to the photo you want to add.