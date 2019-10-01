OTTUMWA — Once again this year, Indian Hills Community College is seeking assistance in selecting the 2020 class for the Indian Hills Athletic Hall of Fame. Nominations will be accepted for the next two months.
Athletes and coaches from Centerville Junior College, Centerville Community College and Indian Hills Community College are eligible for selection after five years have passed since they last competed or coached. Those nominated could be former student-athletes who excelled at high levels, coaches whose teams were successful and who made a difference in the lives of their players, or others who had a profound impact on the college's athletic program.
Established in 2011, 41 athletes and coaches and four individuals have been enshrined in the IHCC Athletic Hall of Fame.
After the nomination period ends, a selection committee will meet in December to review the accomplishments of those nominated and vote on the new additions to the HOF.
Nomination forms can be found at www.indianhillsathletics.com/hof/nomination_form. A list of eligibility guidelines can be viewed there. The deadline to submit a nomination is Nov. 30.