OTTUMWA — Two softball skills camps have been scheduled for January at Indian Hills Community College. One is for youth in grades four through seven; the other is for those in grades eight through 12.
The camp for the older players — those grades 8-12 — will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, in the Tom Arnold Net Center on the Ottumwa campus. The second camp, for the younger players, will be the following Saturday, Jan. 11, also at the Net Center.
IHCC players will assist head coach Lindsay Diehl with the camp instruction. The focus will be on offense and especially on hitting including the mental approach at the plate, but there will be defensive drills as well.
In addition to the instruction all who attend will receive a special camp t-shirt.
Registration should be taken care of at www.indianhills.edu/softballcampregistration. For camp updates you can text 81010 and use the message @812camp.