OTTUMWA — Five names will be added to the list of former athletes in the Indian Hills Athletic Hall of Fame following their selection by a special committee.
This will be the 9th HOF class at Indian Hills and it will include basketball All-American guard Jackie Crawford, Ed Dooley, a football All-American and golfer on the Centerville campus, a pair of softball All-Americans in Kristy Menke and Cindy Smith, and Ruben Gotay who, after two years with the IHCC Falcons, started a professional baseball playing and coaching career that has spanned nearly two decades.
The addition of these five individuals brings to 46 the number of athletes and coaches in the IHCC Hall of Fame along with four other individuals who received a Lifetime Contribution Award.
This year’s Hall of Fame inductees include:
Jackie Crawford, Basketball (1989-91)
Jackie Crawford was a two-year starter for the Indian Hills basketball team when the program was just starting to gain national attention. His freshman season he averaged 14.6 points, 6.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game for a team that finished with 26 wins, by far the most in program history to that point. The next year Crawford led the Warriors in scoring with his 19.3 average and also contributed 8.5 assists and 2.6 steals while being named a second-team All-American, the second IHCC player ever to earn All-American honors. Crawford then had two successful seasons at Southwest Missouri State where he led the team in scoring, assists and free throw percentage as a junior on an NCAA tournament team, and was first in assists and free throw percentage his senior season when they played in the NIT. He averaged 11.9 points in 57 games at SMSU.
Ed Dooley, Football and Golf (1966-68)
Centerville native Ed Dooley became the first football All-American at Centerville Community College when he was named a first-team defensive tackle after his sophomore campaign. He was also selected to the Tri-State Conference all-conference team. The Golden Falcons were nationally-ranked that year and finished with a 9-1 record and Dooley was chosen the team’s Most Valuable Player. He was also a member of the CCC golf team as a freshman when the squad won eight meets. After CCC, Dooley redshirted in football for one year at North Texas State and then returned to the Midwest where he obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Northeast Missouri State while playing on the golf team there.
Ruben Gotay, Baseball (1999-2001)
Ruben Gotay parlayed two outstanding seasons at Indian Hills into a long career in professional baseball. Gotay came to IHCC from Fajardo, Puerto Rico, and batted .366 as a freshman in 2000 when he also slammed seven homers and 17 doubles and drove in 35 runs. He boosted those numbers the next year, hitting .390 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs and also stole 13 bases. Gotay was taken in the 32nd round of the 2001 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals and played three seasons in the minor leagues before making his big league debut with the Royals in 2004. He also saw action with the New York Mets and Atlanta and played in the minors for Pittsburgh, Arizona, St. Louis and Florida. In all, he played more than 1,350 minor league games with a career average of .271; in 316 games in the majors he had a .255 batting mark. Gotay has been coaching since ending his playing career in 2016.
Kristy Menke, Softball (1998-2000)
Nearly 20 years after concluding her Indian Hills career, Kristy Menke is still near the top of the all-time home run list at IHCC. Her 32 homers in two seasons ranks 2nd and the Fort Madison HS product is 3rd in RBIs, 4th in total bases and 5th in slugging percentage. Menke is also in the top ten in home runs and RBIs in a single season. She played in two NJCAA national tournaments for Indian Hills teams that were 126-17 those years. She was a first-team All-American and the team MVP as a sophomore. Following her very successful IHCC career, Menke went to Southeastern Louisana where she set the school record for RBIs in a season, led the team in homers and RBIs as a junior and in batting average, hits, home runs, runs and RBIs the next season.
Cindy Smith, Softball (2003-05)
Cindy Smith excelled as a hitter and pitcher during her two years of softball at Indian Hills. A West Marshall HS graduate, Smith was a second-team All-American her first year of college and a first-team All-American choice as a soph. She was first-team all-region both years and the team MVP her sophomore campaign. The Warriors were 4th at the 2004 national tourney with Smith helping lead the team, the highest-finish ever for an IHCC squad. She is the all-time leader in doubles for a single season with 34 and is 3rd in hits with 99. Smith is also in the top five in career at-bats, doubles and walks. In the pitching circle, the right-hander was 24-3 with a 0.99 ERA as a freshman and 18-2 and had a 0.82 ERA the next season. Smith continued her education and softball career at Minnesota State Mankato after leaving IHCC.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at halftime of the Indian Hills basketball game with Marshalltown CC on Saturday, January 25.