The 2020-21 season will not only feature Indian Hills first season as a wrestling program but they will also have a chance to compete at what could be the inaugural Community College Women’s Wrestling National Championships in 2021.
Per Gary Abbott of USA Wrestling, a group of women’s college wrestling coaches and administrators from two-year universities held a meeting with members of the USA Wrestling staff on Feb. 26 to begin planning for the launch of the women’s championship event.
The plan has a tentatively targeted date for February 2021 where teams and individual athletes from any community college will be invited to participate, regardless of what national or regional sports organization oversees their program.
The teams invited will be community college programs affiliated with the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC), the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA), the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) and others, as well as wrestling-related college organizations including the National Collegiate Wrestling Association (NCWA). Community college women student-athletes who wrestle on a men’s team will also be invited.
Additional meetings will be scheduled in the future to finish hashing out the details for the event.