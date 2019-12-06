Alijah Jeffery, a former state champion wrestler in Iowa, has been named the new assistant wrestling coach at Indian Hills. Jeffery will help head coach Cole Spree with the fledgling program at IHCC that is slated to begin in the 2020-21 academic year.
Jeffery wrestled collegiately at Northern Illinois University where he was in the Huskies' starting lineup all four years. As a prep, he wrestled at Linn-Mar High School in Marion and won a state championship at 120 pounds in 2014 while finishing third, third and fifth his other three years. The new IHCC assistant also was a USA Folkstyle national champion and a Fargo Freestyle Nationals All-American.
"I am very excited to be a part of the brand new Indian Hills wrestling program," Jeffery said. "It is a huge step for not only Indian Hills, but the wrestling community as a whole. I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to help grow Indian Hills into an incredibly successful wrestling program for both the men and women. It is great to be a part of such a supporting community with a long history of success in all of their programs.”
"I am extremely excited to welcome Alijah to the Falcon wrestling team," Spree said. "Between Alijah's successes on the mat and strong Iowa ties it made him a perfect fit for our program.” Spree and Jeffery will have a busy winter putting together the rosters for both the men's and women's teams that will represent IHCC on the mat starting in 2020.