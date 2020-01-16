As part of Indian Hills Community College’s annual Hall of Fame weekend activities there will be a reception for the inductees on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Barn on the IHCC Centerville campus.
Going into the Hall of Fame as the class of 2020 will be Ed Dooley, a former football player for Centerville Community College and a Centerville High School graduate; baseball standout Ruben Gotay; basketball point guard Jackie Crawford; and a pair of former softball players, Kristy Menke and Cindy (Smith) Woebbeking.
The public is invited to attend the reception to meet the inductees and enjoy refreshments. The induction ceremony will take place during halftime of the Indian Hills-Marshalltown CC basketball game on Jan. 25 on the Ottumwa campus.