The postseason is just around the corner. The IGHSAU recently released the regional brackets on Wednesday as the girls now know their paths to the state tournament in Des Moines.
Centerville (13-5) gets a home game in the quarterfinals for a second year in a row. They will host Chariton (5-12) on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. The Redettes swept the Chargers in the regular season. Centerville won 56-42 in December before running away with a 64-31 victory over Chariton last week.
If they win that game they will have a potential semifinal matchup against the top seed in No. 6 Des Moines Christian (17-1) at Knoxville on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.
Seymour, Moulton-Udell and Moravia are all in the same bracket this year. Seymour (12-6) will try to get back to the regional finals for a third year in a row but they will first have to go through Moulton-Udell (8-9) on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in a first round matchup in Seymour.
The Warriorettes and Lady Eagles have split their two games this year. Moulton-Udell won the season opener 71-59 with Seymour coming back and getting a 60-46 win in December.
The winner will travel to Lamoni on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. against the winner of Lamoni (17-2) and East Union (4-14) in the quarterfinals. Lamoni, this year’s BGC Tournament champions, defeated Seymour in a pair of close games this season while Moulton-Udell suffered a 52-28 loss to the Demons in January.
Moravia (5-12) will head over to Corydon to face Wayne (10-9) in the first round on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. The Falcons defeated the Lady Mohawks 57-31 earlier in January.
The winner will advance to the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at Martensdale-St. Marys against the winner of Martensdale-St. Marys (13-7) and Murray (6-12).
No. 3 North Mahaska (15-2), who defeated Seymour in the regional final last year, is the top seed in the region and gets a first round bye.
Class 3A brackets: https://ighsau.org/upl/downloads/library/basketball-2020-3apairings.pdf
Class 1A brackets: https://ighsau.org/upl/downloads/library/basketball-2020-1apairings.pdf