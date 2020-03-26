In a long awaited announcement, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) dropped some good news on Thursday with their release of the 2020 football schedules. Centerville, Moravia and Seymour finally get the chance to see what lies ahead of them this fall with some new shuffling of the districts.
Centerville is coming off back-to-back 5-4 seasons in Class 2A. Last year the schedule started off with rivalry games against Davis County and Albia. With the Blue Demons joining the fold in Centerville’s district this year, the Big Reds will open their season on the road at Davis County looking for their sixth straight win in the pennant game.
Centerville’s other non-district foes includes a trio of 3A squads in Fort Madison, Creston-O/M and Fairfield. The Big Reds last played Fort Madison in 2015 (lost 40-21), Fairfield in 2012 (won 26-23) and have not played Creston-O/M in the Quikstats era (since 2008). All three had losing records last season which could hurt Centerville’s RPI if they were to have bad seasons again this year.
Centerville’s Homecoming game will be against Albia on Oct. 2 with the Big Reds looking for their fifth straight win in the Battle of Highway 5. They also get a favor in terms of home versus away games. The Big Reds will play five home games this year and will not have to play on the road two weeks in a row. With that being said, their potential two toughest district games against PCM and Chariton are both on the road.
Moravia went 3-6 a year ago and will enter a new district with different opponents this season. With a full nine-team district, the Mohawks would only have one non-district game. Surprisingly, that game would not be against their long-time rivals in Seymour, who they have defeated every year since 2009. Instead, Moravia will host Twin Cedars, who they beat 51-12 last season, for their lone non-district matchup.
The Mohawks join a new district this year that features Winfield-Mt. Union, New London, English Valleys, Baxter, WACO, Montezuma, Lone Tree and Tri-County. Moravia will have five home games but will have to make a couple of long trips for road games.
Seymour will look to get back in the winning column after going 0-10 a year ago. They have an eight-team district this year, meaning they have two non-district games which will be against Stanton-Essex and Bedford and will also feature five home contests.
The Warriors will face familiar foes Southeast Warren, Melcher-Dallas, Lamoni, Murray and Mormon Trail late in the season but will battle Grand View Christian and Martensdale-St Marys early in district play.
Centerville’s 2020 schedule saw their opponents combine for a record of 25-58 last year with only PCM and Chariton posting winning records. Moravia’s opponents combined to go 39-46 last year while Seymour’s opponents went 34-38 a season ago. All three teams will hope their opponents’ records improve with the RPI system still in place.
As opposed to previous years, this schedule is only good for this year (home and away games would be flipped the following year in previous seasons) as the IHSAA will be reassessing districts and formats again next year.