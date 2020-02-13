The regular season is over, it’s time for win or go home. The IAHSAA has recently released the district brackets for boys basketball as they now know who they will have to go through to get to the state tournament in Des Moines.
Centerville (12-9) knew they were going to be in one of the tougher districts in the class and they got a tough draw as the eighth seed as they will meet top seed No. 6 Pella (14-5) on Monday, Feb. 24 at Pella. It will be the first meeting between the two since their wild game in 2017 that saw the Dutch win 118-76.
If Centerville pulls off the upset, they will play the winner of Knoxville (11-8) and Grinnell (6-12) in the semifinals.
In Class 1A, Seymour (13-7) will meet a familiar foe on the road as they will play Murray (15-5) in the district quarterfinals at Nodaway Valley on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Murray won both matchups this year, winning 61-44 and 70-43 in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament third place game.
If Seymour wins, they will advance to the district semifinals where they will likely meet Central Decatur (14-6) in Leon on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Moravia and Moulton-Udell are in the same bracket. Moulton-Udell (2-17) will have a first round game on Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. at English Valleys (8-12). The winner of that will play at Keota (17-3) in the quarterfinals.
Moravia (12-8) will hit the road to play North Mahaska (10-8) at Montezuma on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
If the Mohawks win they will likely meet No. 6 Montezuma (18-2) in the semifinals at Montezuma on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.