High school spring sports and activities in Iowa are officially on pause.
Following Sunday’s announcements from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, all spring activities of Iowa’s high school unified activities partners (the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa High School Speech Association) will be prohibited through the state’s K-12 school recommended closure of four weeks in response to the community spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa.
The recommended closure date currently extends through Friday, April 10 and would mean a return to school on April 13. Prior to April 10, the schedule will be assessed as necessary with information from the Governor, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education, and activity partners at the IGHSAU, IHSAA, IHSMA and IHSSA.
“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Gov. Reynolds said in Sunday’s release. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Per CDC guidelines recommending the cancellation of gatherings of more than 50 individuals for at least eight weeks, events following the planned four-week school closure in Iowa will be updated as the situation develops.
All IHSAA and IGHSAU sports are now in a prohibited period for practice, competition and sanctioned activity until the closure is lifted. This means no in-person contact between coaches/administrators and student-athletes for the duration of the period.
Future activity schedule adjustments and their effects on season lengths, as well as postseason events, will be announced at a later date.