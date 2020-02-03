MOULTON — Both teams were looking for bounce-back performances after losing in the semifinals on Thursday but it would be a hot-shooting Murray squad that would run away with a 70-43 win over Seymour to take third place in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament.
After shooting 23.8% in semifinals, Murray had the hot-hand early in the contest, nearly shooting the lights out with seven triples in the opening quarter to pull ahead 27-10.
Seymour’s offense had trouble getting going, suffering a handful of turnovers while the Mustangs held Warrior guards Prestyn Lawson and Noah Wells scoreless for the opening 12 minutes.
With the deficit growing to 26 with four minutes left in the half, Seymour made a nice push. Their defense was getting stops and they were able to grab some momentum going into the break after ending the half on a 12-4 run.
Seymour’s run continued in a low-scoring third quarter as they were able to cut it to 15 midway through the quarter. They continued to play are and try to chip away but Murray wouldn’t allow them to cut it down any further.
The Mustangs opened up the fourth and were able to shut down any hopes for a comeback as they closed out third place with a 27-point victory.
Murray finished with 10 threes on the night after hitting seven in the opening quarter. Most of that early damage was done by Colton Siefkas, who hit five triples in the first quarter on his way to finishing with 21 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. Murray also got a big night from Reece Held, who finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Seymour was led by John Merritt’s nice day as the senior forward finished with a team-high 14 points. Brody Tuttle added 10 points while Lawson chipped in nine points.
Seymour (9-6) will look to bounce back at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. when they host their rival Moravia (9-6).