Internal competition shouldn’t be a problem this year as Centerville lost just one senior starter from a year ago and welcome 56 girls out for the team this year, their biggest number under head coach Tom Hill as Centerville is back in Lakeview Gym this year after spending last season in Howar Gym while Lakeview went through renovations.
Returners for the Redettes include seniors Caitlyn Krull, Taylor Shinn, Emily Clark and Alyssa Anderson along with juniors Kyla Moore, Claire Mathews, Ysabella Berja, Abby White and Riley Hawk.
Krull and Moore return on the front line and hope to be a year better after a productive season.
Krull was the leading hitter on Centerville ending with 145 kills (2.74 per set) with a kill efficiency of 19.1 percent. She also finished tied for third on the team in blocks with five. Moore served as the other big hitter for the Redettes last season. Seeing her first full-time varsity action, Moore finished with 106 kills (two per set) with an 18.9 percent kill efficiency. She would also lead the team in blocks with 12.
Mathews is back as the Redettes’ setter after stepping into the full-time role last season. She finished fifth in the conference with 4.43 assists per set and a total of 226. Mathews’ 54 digs (1.06 per set) were good enough for third on the team.
Shinn (32 kills last year) and Berja (14 kills) both showed flashes as undersized outside hitters while Clark, Anderson, White and Hawk will try to make their impact on defense and with their service, which Centerville struggled with last year and they lose their best server in Chasity Cowan to graduation.
Newcomers include senior Aubreyonna McGill with juniors Madison Murphy, Sofia Genobana, Claire George and freshman Rachel George joining the varsity squad. The George sisters come over from Seymour, where the school had put together school-record winning seasons the past two years, with Rachel being the lone underclassman on varsity to start the year.
Claire and Rachel George will bring height and depth to the front line and should help give Centerville some other options in their rotation.
Centerville has had two straight seven-win seasons. In those two years, the Redettes have been near or at the top of the SCC in kill efficiency but near or at the bottom in kills per set and assists per set.
They have shown that they can execute when they get their chances, the challenge will be getting into those chances. Centerville has to show improvement with their defense, serving and passing if they are going to take a big step forward this year.